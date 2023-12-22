 

Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her New Delicate Tattoo

Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her New Delicate Tattoo
Instagram
Celebrity

The 27-year-old wife of pop star Justin Bieber has a brand new body inking, which she dubs a 'tiny baby tat,' and she proudly debuts it on social media.

  • Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hailey Baldwin has got a new tattoo to add to her collection with a "tiny baby" inking. The 27-year-old model, and wife of singer Justin Bieber, 29, appears to have drawn inspiration from her fashion choices for the inking.

Often spotted rocking ribbons in her hair, she has now showed off a small new bow tattoo via her Instagram Story. "New tiny baby tat," Hailey said alongside a photo of the design on her hand.

Her photo shows the inking of a thin black bow sits on the lower half of her hand, close to her wrist.

Hailey Baldwin debuts a new tattoo

Hailey Baldwin debuts a new tattoo

  Editors' Pick

Hailey's husband is famously covered in tatts, and Hailey already has a number of tiny designs, including a small diamond behind her ear, which sits above a miniature tribute to the Big Apple that reads, "New York."

The model also has a "J" on her ring finger in honour of Justin, as well as a "B" on her hand, which she had inked ahead of her 2019 wedding to the singer. She also has the word "lover" inked on her neck, a cross near her ear, "1996" (the year she was born) on her hip and a matching peach tattoo with Justin in reference to his hit single "Peaches."

Despite adding yet another tatt to her collection, in 2021, she told Elle she regretted getting a gun as a finger tattoo when she was 18. She said at the time, "I think at 18, I was like, 'Yeah! That looks cool.' But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent."

Hailey is unlikely to regret her new bow tattoo as much as she regularly sports them as hair accessories.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sydney Sweeney Sad Dating Rumors Were 'Really Hard' on Co-Star Glen Powell

Rihanna Has No Plan to Tour Until She Has New Music
Related Posts
Hailey Bieber Attracts Husband Justin's Attention With New Sizzling Photos

Hailey Bieber Attracts Husband Justin's Attention With New Sizzling Photos

Hailey and Justin Bieber Look Downcast in New Sighting Amid Marital Issue Rumors

Hailey and Justin Bieber Look Downcast in New Sighting Amid Marital Issue Rumors

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Hailey Bieber Accused of Snubbing Kylie Jenner at Her Napa Valley Birthday Celebration

Hailey Bieber Accused of Snubbing Kylie Jenner at Her Napa Valley Birthday Celebration

Latest News
Rihanna Has No Plan to Tour Until She Has New Music
  • Dec 22, 2023

Rihanna Has No Plan to Tour Until She Has New Music

DaniLeigh Slammed for Sharing Reflective Post on Her Birthday Months After DUI Hit-and-Run Arrest
  • Dec 22, 2023

DaniLeigh Slammed for Sharing Reflective Post on Her Birthday Months After DUI Hit-and-Run Arrest

Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her New Delicate Tattoo
  • Dec 22, 2023

Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her New Delicate Tattoo

Young Thug's Father Urges Lil Baby to 'STFU' for Dissing Gunna Amid Snitching Allegations
  • Dec 22, 2023

Young Thug's Father Urges Lil Baby to 'STFU' for Dissing Gunna Amid Snitching Allegations

Zac Efron Banned From Doing This on Set of 'The Iron Claw'
  • Dec 22, 2023

Zac Efron Banned From Doing This on Set of 'The Iron Claw'

Drake Lands in Hot Water for Featuring 'Racist' Morgan Wallen in 'You Broke My Heart' Music Video
  • Dec 22, 2023

Drake Lands in Hot Water for Featuring 'Racist' Morgan Wallen in 'You Broke My Heart' Music Video

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Hailey Bieber Attracts Husband Justin's Attention With New Sizzling Photos

Hailey Bieber Attracts Husband Justin's Attention With New Sizzling Photos

Sam Asghari Shows Off Body Transformation After Dropping 40 Pounds Following Britney Spears Split

Sam Asghari Shows Off Body Transformation After Dropping 40 Pounds Following Britney Spears Split