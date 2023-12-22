Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her New Delicate Tattoo

Instagram Celebrity

The 27-year-old wife of pop star Justin Bieber has a brand new body inking, which she dubs a 'tiny baby tat,' and she proudly debuts it on social media.

AceShowbiz - Hailey Baldwin has got a new tattoo to add to her collection with a "tiny baby" inking. The 27-year-old model, and wife of singer Justin Bieber, 29, appears to have drawn inspiration from her fashion choices for the inking.

Often spotted rocking ribbons in her hair, she has now showed off a small new bow tattoo via her Instagram Story. "New tiny baby tat," Hailey said alongside a photo of the design on her hand.

Her photo shows the inking of a thin black bow sits on the lower half of her hand, close to her wrist.

Hailey's husband is famously covered in tatts, and Hailey already has a number of tiny designs, including a small diamond behind her ear, which sits above a miniature tribute to the Big Apple that reads, "New York."

The model also has a "J" on her ring finger in honour of Justin, as well as a "B" on her hand, which she had inked ahead of her 2019 wedding to the singer. She also has the word "lover" inked on her neck, a cross near her ear, "1996" (the year she was born) on her hip and a matching peach tattoo with Justin in reference to his hit single "Peaches."

Despite adding yet another tatt to her collection, in 2021, she told Elle she regretted getting a gun as a finger tattoo when she was 18. She said at the time, "I think at 18, I was like, 'Yeah! That looks cool.' But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent."

Hailey is unlikely to regret her new bow tattoo as much as she regularly sports them as hair accessories.

