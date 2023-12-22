 

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara Flaunt Curves in Skin-Tight Dresses for Girls' Night Out

Cover Images/BauerGriffin
While making an appearance at an event together, the 'Making the Cut' star opts to wear a black mini dress while the former 'Modern Family' star rocks a long brown gown.

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara appeared to have had a blast on a new outing. The "Making the Cut" star and the former "Modern Family" cast member, who have been friends after becoming judges on "America's Got Talent", opted to wear skin-tight dresses and flaunted their curves during a girls' night out.

On Tuesday, December 19, 50-year-old Heidi uploaded a photo highlighting her and Sofia's looks for an event that they attended together. In the mirror selfie, Heidi could be seen showing off her hourglass figure in a body-fitted black mini dress, which was fully covered in sparkling black sequins.

The "Arctic Dogs" voice actress enhanced her elegant look with a pair of open-toe black platform high heels that came with straps and matching fur. She accessorized herself with a silver bracelet and polished her long nails in a bright red color. In addition, her long blonde hair was let loose with her bangs covering most part of her forehead.

In the meantime, Sofia went with a more simple dress. She showcased her jaw-dropping curves in a figure-hugging long-sleeved brown gown from Eterne. The dress was long enough to cover her ankles. To match with Heidi, Sofia also donned a pair of black open-toe black platform high heels.

The "Hot Pursuit" actress completed the outfit with a huge golden bracelet on one of her wrists, a number of silver rings and a pair of gold earrings that came with a massive brown stone. In addition, she kept her belongings in a black clutch.

In contrast to Heidi's nails, Sofia polished her long fingernails and toenails in a white color. The latter looked bold with her makeup, including dark-colored eyeshadow, thick black eyeliner, long lashes and red lipstick. Her hair was styled into a simple straight hairdo and parted in the middle.

In the mirror selfie, Heidi was striking a pose and standing behind Sofia. While Heidi was holding a smartphone in one of her hands, Sofia placed her black bag in front of the lower part of her face as she smiled. Along with the snap, Heidi gushed over Sofia's look in the caption of the post, "Wow @sofiavergara," adding a peach emoji.

