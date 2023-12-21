 

Cameron Diaz's View on Couples Having 'Separate Bedrooms' Changed Since Dating Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz's View on Couples Having 'Separate Bedrooms' Changed Since Dating Benji Madden
Instagram
Celebrity

When making an appearance on 'Lipstick on the Rim' podcast, the 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' actress encourages people to 'normalize' couples having 'separate bedrooms.'

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cameron Diaz has talked about her shocking marriage advice about couples having "separate bedrooms." When making an appearance on "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast, the "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" actress claimed that her view on the matter has changed since she dated Benji Madden.

The 51-year-old actress discussed her opinion on marriage lifestyle while speaking to hosts Molly Sims and Emese Gormley as well as fellow guest Katherine Power in the Tuesday, December 19 episode of the podcast. At one point, she declared, "We should normalize separate bedrooms."

Cameron went on to explain, "To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle." She continued, "I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine. And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations."

  Editors' Pick

In response to Cameron's shocking idea, Molly, Emese and Katherine joked that Cameron should have kept her opinion to herself and not share it with the public. Cameron replied, "I've already said it," and shrugged. She then clarified, "By the way, I don't feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married."

Cameron's statement led social media users to voice their thoughts on couples having separate bedrooms. Making use of X, formerly known as Twitter, one in particular stated, "Been doing it for 10 years after 15 years of sleeping together. Best thing we ever did. Never been happier." Another penned, "It's normal for some people. My grandparents and parents have separate bedrooms."

Cameron tied the knot with Benji, the Good Charlotte guitarist, back in 2015. A few years into their marriage, in January 2020, the wedded couple welcomed their daughter named Raddix.

The actress has opened up about her decision to get married. In May 2016, she told Harper's Bazaar, "[Marriage] was the biggest thing I've done in my 40s, and it opened me up in different ways. It's pretty awesome. I didn't think it was something I'd do, and I don't know if I'd have done it if I hadn't met my husband. It was a surprise."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Victoria Beckham Treats Fans to Intimate Clip of Husband David's Cheeky 'Morning Workout'

Alyssa Milano Gets Cryptic After Being Accused of Getting Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed'
Related Posts
Cameron Diaz Gushes Over 'Talented' Jamie Foxx While Shutting Down Meltdown Rumors

Cameron Diaz Gushes Over 'Talented' Jamie Foxx While Shutting Down Meltdown Rumors

Cameron Diaz Dishes on Her 'Amazing' Girls Night Out at Taylor Swift's Show

Cameron Diaz Dishes on Her 'Amazing' Girls Night Out at Taylor Swift's Show

Cameron Diaz Finds It Hard to Be 'Supportive' of Co-Star Jamie Foxx Amid His Health Crisis

Cameron Diaz Finds It Hard to Be 'Supportive' of Co-Star Jamie Foxx Amid His Health Crisis

Cameron Diaz Unlikely to Return to Hollywood for Another Film

Cameron Diaz Unlikely to Return to Hollywood for Another Film

Latest News
Makeup-Free Kim Kardashian Puts Her Middle Finger Up at Paparazzi in L.A. Outing
  • Dec 21, 2023

Makeup-Free Kim Kardashian Puts Her Middle Finger Up at Paparazzi in L.A. Outing

Cameron Diaz's View on Couples Having 'Separate Bedrooms' Changed Since Dating Benji Madden
  • Dec 21, 2023

Cameron Diaz's View on Couples Having 'Separate Bedrooms' Changed Since Dating Benji Madden

Shane MacGowan's Widow Thanks Fans for 'Beautiful Messages'
  • Dec 20, 2023

Shane MacGowan's Widow Thanks Fans for 'Beautiful Messages'

Blueface Teases His Date With Mystery Girl, Claims Jaidyn Alexis Dumped Him
  • Dec 20, 2023

Blueface Teases His Date With Mystery Girl, Claims Jaidyn Alexis Dumped Him

Greta Gerwig Insists Birkenstocks Scene in 'Barbie' Wasn't for Commercial Purposes
  • Dec 20, 2023

Greta Gerwig Insists Birkenstocks Scene in 'Barbie' Wasn't for Commercial Purposes

Kanye West's $1.5M Church Building Looks Abandoned After Rapper's Globetrotting
  • Dec 20, 2023

Kanye West's $1.5M Church Building Looks Abandoned After Rapper's Globetrotting

Most Read
Tom Cruise Warned to Keep His 'Eyes and Wallet Wide Open' Amid Elsina Khayrova Dating Rumors
Celebrity

Tom Cruise Warned to Keep His 'Eyes and Wallet Wide Open' Amid Elsina Khayrova Dating Rumors

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Challenges Jute$ to Fight Following Engagement

Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Challenges Jute$ to Fight Following Engagement

Mariah Carey Reportedly Spends Christmas Holidays in Aspen Without Bryan Tanaka Amid Split Rumors

Mariah Carey Reportedly Spends Christmas Holidays in Aspen Without Bryan Tanaka Amid Split Rumors

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas

Taylor Swift Receives This Unique Gift for 34th Birthday

Taylor Swift Receives This Unique Gift for 34th Birthday

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Amanda Bynes Halts Her Podcast After Just One Episode

Amanda Bynes Halts Her Podcast After Just One Episode

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle