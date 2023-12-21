Cameron Diaz's View on Couples Having 'Separate Bedrooms' Changed Since Dating Benji Madden

Instagram Celebrity

When making an appearance on 'Lipstick on the Rim' podcast, the 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' actress encourages people to 'normalize' couples having 'separate bedrooms.'

Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cameron Diaz has talked about her shocking marriage advice about couples having "separate bedrooms." When making an appearance on "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast, the "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" actress claimed that her view on the matter has changed since she dated Benji Madden.

The 51-year-old actress discussed her opinion on marriage lifestyle while speaking to hosts Molly Sims and Emese Gormley as well as fellow guest Katherine Power in the Tuesday, December 19 episode of the podcast. At one point, she declared, "We should normalize separate bedrooms."

Cameron went on to explain, "To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle." She continued, "I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine. And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations."

In response to Cameron's shocking idea, Molly, Emese and Katherine joked that Cameron should have kept her opinion to herself and not share it with the public. Cameron replied, "I've already said it," and shrugged. She then clarified, "By the way, I don't feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married."

Cameron's statement led social media users to voice their thoughts on couples having separate bedrooms. Making use of X, formerly known as Twitter, one in particular stated, "Been doing it for 10 years after 15 years of sleeping together. Best thing we ever did. Never been happier." Another penned, "It's normal for some people. My grandparents and parents have separate bedrooms."

Cameron tied the knot with Benji, the Good Charlotte guitarist, back in 2015. A few years into their marriage, in January 2020, the wedded couple welcomed their daughter named Raddix.

The actress has opened up about her decision to get married. In May 2016, she told Harper's Bazaar, "[Marriage] was the biggest thing I've done in my 40s, and it opened me up in different ways. It's pretty awesome. I didn't think it was something I'd do, and I don't know if I'd have done it if I hadn't met my husband. It was a surprise."

You can share this post!