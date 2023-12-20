 

Victoria Beckham Treats Fans to Intimate Clip of Husband David's Cheeky 'Morning Workout'

The former Spice Girls singer is showered with praise and gratitude by many social media users for sharing close-up look at the former soccer player working out.

  • Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) appeared to have overjoyed social media users with her new social media post. The former Spice Girls singer treated fans to an intimate clip of her husband David Beckham's cheeky "morning workout."

On Tuesday, December 19, the 49-year-old fashion designer made use of her Instagram account to release a never-before-seen video of her 48-year-old husband in the middle of his exercise. In the clip, which appeared to have been filmed up-close by her from behind, he could be seen doing several rounds of down dog push-ups.

For the workout routine, David opted to wear a black tee and a pair of electric blue sporty shorts, which appeared very tight. He also sported a pair of long white socks and matching Adidas sneakers with colorful patterns.

In the footage, the retired soccer player looked in good spirits as he exercised while listening to music. Along with the rare footage, his wife wrote in the caption of the post, "Morning work out with this Love Machine @davidbeckham," adding a speaker and smiling face with tears of joy emojis.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with hilarious online responses from social media users. In the comments section, one in particular voiced their appreciation to the former Posh Spice by writing, "Victoria jajajajajaja. Universe is very proud of you for all your contribution with humanity. much love," adding a smiling face with heart eyes emoji.

The comments did not stop there. Another penned, "Ahhahahaa flexing your hubby. you are doing God's work Victoria." Similarly, a third stated, "You deserve a nighthood for sharing this. Dame Victoria Beckham for services to people of the uk."

A fourth, in the meantime, noted, "Oh my! Love to see his tush in action, but what's the most impressive, it's your selfless love with your fans! Sharing is caring! Ps: Also knowing and having that level of confidence that he is yours and yours only! These posts about him, say a lot more about you! Thank you and Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family!!"

