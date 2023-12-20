 

Jonathan Majors Looks Unfazed in First Sighting Since Guilty Verdict in Assault Case

Cover Images/Roger Wong
The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor is seen going for a stroll in New York City less than 24 hours less than 24 hours after he was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

  Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors is seemingly unbothered by his guilty verdict. Just less than 24 hours after he was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" villain enjoyed a me-time in New York City.

The 34-year-old was spotted grabbing coffee solo in the Big Apple on Tuesday, December 19. For the outing, he opted to go with a red plaid shirt, a matching red beanie, grey and pink pants and white sneakers that he paired with sunglasses and a long, black trench coat.

Jonathan's girlfriend, Meagan Good, was noticeably absent during the afternoon stroll. Whereas, she'd been by his side throughout his assault trial.

The "Creed III" star has been convicted of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault of his ex-partner Grace. Majors was also found not guilty of one count of intentional assault in the third degree and one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Jonathan was arrested on March 25 on assault and harassment charges, after Grace accused him of assaulting her in the backseat of a private car after she took his phone to read a text message he had received from another woman. She alleged the star forcefully took his phone back from her, causing an "excruciating" injury to her right middle finger. She also said when she got out of the car Jonathan hit her on the back of her head and then tried to force her back into the car, causing a cut behind her right ear.

Jonathan denied he assaulted Grace and his defense team alleged she was the aggressor when she took his phone. During the actor's nearly two-week trial, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office released a series of texts between him and Grace, as well as an audio recording that was used as evidence.

It included messages in which Jonathan seemingly attempted to persuade Grace not to go to the hospital following a head injury and another in which the actor threatened suicide. In the audio, Jonathan told Grace she needs to act like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama because he's "a great man" who is "doing great things, not just for me, but for my culture and the world."

