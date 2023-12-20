 

Sydney Sweeney Denies She's Objectified in 'Euphoria' and Rolling Stones' Video

Sydney Sweeney Denies She's Objectified in 'Euphoria' and Rolling Stones' Video
The 'Anyone but You' actress insists she didn't feel objectified, claiming that embracing her femininity has always made the blonde beauty 'sexy and strong' instead.

  Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney is left feeling "sexy and strong" when she "embraces" her femininity. The "Anyone but You" actress, 26, made the comment while hitting out at critics who have said she has become a sexual object after her turns in the likes of X-rated teen drama "Euphoria" and in her latest cameo for The Rolling Stones' new music video.

"One of the questions I get is, 'Are you a feminist?' I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have. That's sexy and strong, and I don't think there's anything wrong with it," she told Glamour UK magazine's December digital issue.

"I'm in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that? I felt so good. All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle. I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts? It's the cool things in this career that I had no idea I'd get to do."

Sydney's racy display in the Stones' video promo for their new single "Angry" saw her wearing a leather crop top and matching skimpy shorts while frolicking on a car.

The actress, who is rumoured to be engaged to her restaurateur beau Jonathan Davino, added she doesn't let comments about her body stop her from wearing what she wants.

She said, "Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them. When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were and I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller."

"And my mom told me, 'Don't do it. You'll regret it in college.' And I'm so glad I didn't. I like them. They're my best friends. Everybody's body is beautiful. When you are confident and you're happy within is when it really shows to other people."

