 

Taylor Swift Baked Cinnamon Rolls for Boyfriend Travis Kelce for 'Pregame Meal'

Taylor Swift Baked Cinnamon Rolls for Boyfriend Travis Kelce for 'Pregame Meal'
Cover Images/Instagram/Roger Wong
Celebrity

Former football player Bernie Kosar once saw the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker dropping by Travis Kelce's mansion with homemade cinnamon rolls for him before his game.

  • Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift reportedly shares the same Christmas cooking skills as her boyfriend Travis Kelce's mum. The 34-year-old singer's relationship with The Kansas City Chiefs player, also 34, made the headlines when she watched him play from the stands at The Arrowhead Stadium in September next to Travis' mum Donna, 71, while wearing a red-and-white Chiefs jersey.

Former NFL star Bernie Kosar, 60, claims Taylor makes homemade cinnamon rolls - just like Donna. "I bake cinnamon rolls. They're always my favourite, my go-to," Donna told UsWeekly.

She added she can only make the treats "a couple times a year" because it's "so sugary," and went on to add that even though she's "not a good cook," she "loves to bake" for her loved ones.

Bernie told the "Tobin and Leroy" podcast he saw Taylor at Travis' Missouri mansion when the retired quarterback popped in for a meal. He added, "Taylor is so nice. She comes in by herself, she's so cool, she brings… she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal."

  Editors' Pick

Taylor posted a photo of her pastries on Instagram in May 2020, and captioned the image, "When you're proud of your buns so you post them on the Internet."

Despite their relationship in the global spotlight, Travis recently said he was planning to keep his personal life private. He added on the "New Heights" podcast - which he has with his older brother Jason, 35, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL - he planned to stay private "moving forward" after he and Taylor were first spotted together.

Travis said, "I want to respect both of our lives." Joking about Taylor's fame, he added, "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows."

"I'm enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend," the tight end continued. "Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports… will kind of have to be where I keep it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brooke Mueller Joins a Program to Fight Her Addiction

Sydney Sweeney Denies She's Objectified in 'Euphoria' and Rolling Stones' Video
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Receives This Unique Gift for 34th Birthday

Taylor Swift Receives This Unique Gift for 34th Birthday

Taylor Swift Appears to Cuss Out After Travis Kelce Gets Pushed at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game

Taylor Swift Appears to Cuss Out After Travis Kelce Gets Pushed at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Gives Insight Into Star-Studded Birthday Party With Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively

Taylor Swift Gives Insight Into Star-Studded Birthday Party With Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney Denies She's Objectified in 'Euphoria' and Rolling Stones' Video
  • Dec 20, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Denies She's Objectified in 'Euphoria' and Rolling Stones' Video

Taylor Swift Baked Cinnamon Rolls for Boyfriend Travis Kelce for 'Pregame Meal'
  • Dec 20, 2023

Taylor Swift Baked Cinnamon Rolls for Boyfriend Travis Kelce for 'Pregame Meal'

Jonathan Majors Looks Unfazed in First Sighting Since Guilty Verdict in Assault Case
  • Dec 20, 2023

Jonathan Majors Looks Unfazed in First Sighting Since Guilty Verdict in Assault Case

Brooke Mueller Joins a Program to Fight Her Addiction
  • Dec 20, 2023

Brooke Mueller Joins a Program to Fight Her Addiction

Cameron Diaz Gushes Over 'Talented' Jamie Foxx While Shutting Down Meltdown Rumors
  • Dec 20, 2023

Cameron Diaz Gushes Over 'Talented' Jamie Foxx While Shutting Down Meltdown Rumors

Sydney Sweeney Feels Broody Seeing Her Peers Starting Their Own Families
  • Dec 20, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Feels Broody Seeing Her Peers Starting Their Own Families

Most Read
Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare
Celebrity

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Tom Cruise Warned to Keep His 'Eyes and Wallet Wide Open' Amid Elsina Khayrova Dating Rumors

Tom Cruise Warned to Keep His 'Eyes and Wallet Wide Open' Amid Elsina Khayrova Dating Rumors

Matthew Perry 'Angry and Mean' on His Final Days Due to Testosterone Shots

Matthew Perry 'Angry and Mean' on His Final Days Due to Testosterone Shots

Jewel Hilariously Compares Her Bare Morning Face to '3 Miles of Bad Road'

Jewel Hilariously Compares Her Bare Morning Face to '3 Miles of Bad Road'

Taylor Swift Appears to Cuss Out After Travis Kelce Gets Pushed at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game

Taylor Swift Appears to Cuss Out After Travis Kelce Gets Pushed at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game

Andy Cohen Honored to Be Called 'Troublemaking Queen' by Madonna at Her Concert

Andy Cohen Honored to Be Called 'Troublemaking Queen' by Madonna at Her Concert

Whitney Cummings Unveils First Glimpse of Her First Child

Whitney Cummings Unveils First Glimpse of Her First Child

Beyonce Puts on Leggy Display in New Photos From Jay-Z's Birthday Party

Beyonce Puts on Leggy Display in New Photos From Jay-Z's Birthday Party