Brooke Mueller Joins a Program to Fight Her Addiction

Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brooke Mueller is rumored to be in a 12-step programme she is "really liking." The actress, 46, is reportedly in the scheme to help her fight addiction, which was also infamously suffered by her 58-year-old former husband Charlie Sheen - whom she married in 2008 and with whom she had 14-year-old twins Max and Bob.

Brooke is "currently in a program" and she "really likes it," according to sources close to Charlie's ex told Page Six. The insider added, "It seems to be working for her."

Brooke is also said to have been "leaning on family" while co-parenting her 14-year-old twins with Charlie. She made a rare appearance in New York earlier this year, where she attended her sister Sidney's wedding at Cipriani Wall St.

The actress was said to be "all good and happy" while hanging out with family friend skincare guru Peter Thomas Roth, 66, who she previously dated in 2016.

In a new interview with People, Charlie claimed he was a "single dad," and said Brooke "was not in the picture too much right now." But sources told Page Six Brooke is "very much in the picture," and that her focus these days is on her sobriety and being present for her boys. An insider also said she has even introduced the twins to surfing and music.

"Platoon" actor Charlie and Brooke divorced in 2011, the same year he was fired by "Two and a Half Men" creator Chuck Lorre, 71, in 2011. This week, Charlie insinuated Brooke is now uninvolved in parenting their boys. He has told People, "I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys. Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now."

But one of Brooke's friends told Page Six Brooke is far from "out of the picture" when it comes to parenting her and Charlie's kids. The insider said the pair's youngsters split their time between Charlie and Brooke. They added the boys are living with Charlie in Malibu because Brooke is waiting for her own new Malibu home to be ready after a move.

