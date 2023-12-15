Charlie Hunnam Hospitalized Just Hours Before 'Rebel Moon' Premiere

TBS Celebrity

The former 'Sons of Anarchy' actor fell 'incredibly sick' just hours before the special screening of his new movie but decided to check himself out of hospital to attend the event.

Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Charlie Hunnam needed to be hospitalised after becoming "incredibly sick." The 43-year-old actor suddenly fell ill but had to be at the premiere of his new movie "Rebel Moon" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 13 so discharged himself from the London hospital because he has "never missed an hour of work" in his whole career.

"I got incredibly sick and was in the hospital in London 32 hours ago, I just checked out of the hospital just to come here. The last, I would say, 48 hours have been a real trial, but here we are. We're here, we're smiling. I, in 25 years, am proud to say have never missed an hour of work in my career. I just show up no matter what," he told Access Hollywood.

Meanwhile, the "Sons of Anarchy" actor got his big break at the age of just 18 playing gay teenager Nathan Maloney in the cult series "Queen as Folk" - which spawned a US version starring Gale Harold and Randy Harrison - before cracking Hollywood and recently admitted he would "love" to do a reunion as he recalled being "plucked from obscurity" to star in the risque show.

He told British GQ, "Around the time of the 25th anniversary [of the original' Queer as Folk'], while it never came to anything, there was a very brief exploratory conversation about everybody's appetite to come back for a reunion. I'd love to do [something like] that."

"I mean, I had absolutely no idea [how popular the show would be]. I was plucked from total obscurity. I was a virgin who knew nothing about the world, at all - from this little town in the Lake District to being thrust into that."

"So there's a part of it that felt like it would just be lovely to go back and play with all of those wonderful, talented people, now with some experience under my belt. Being able to make the most of the experience, rather than just trying not to drown."

You can share this post!