 

Kylie Minogue Still Emotionally Scarred From Her Battle With Cancer

The 'Padam Padam' hitmaker bursts into tears when discussing her past struggle with cancer and how the trauma from the ordeal still 'resides within' her.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Minogue still struggles with the "trauma" of having cancer. The 55-year-old singer discovered she had breast cancer in 2005, and was free of the disease a year later after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy for eight months, but she admitted the memories of her health battle are still "raw" and will always "reside within" her.

"It's trauma, and any trauma resides within you. The experience of a cancer diagnosis will live in me. It was difficult. It was also amazing," she tearfully said during an interview with CBS News' Seth Doane.

Seth then asked why Kylie considered the experience amazing, to which she explained it taught her to appearance all of the "love" that surrounded her. She said, "Amazing in that you are very aware of your body, of the love that's around you, of your capability, all sorts of things."

The "Can't Get You Out of My Head" singer revealed that she found that singing was the best way for her to "process everything." She explained, "I sing to process everything, I think. I write to process. I perform to process. And sometimes I think I live to perform."

Her cancer treatment wasn't the only thing the "Padam Padam" singer struggled with. Kylie recently told Rolling Stone UK magazine that her immense popularity and fame was taking a toll on her mental health.

She said, "What I think is great for a lot of people now is that there's a discussion about mental health and the toll [fame] can take on people. I had that. I lived that. I was able to manage that myself and with my family and close friends and navigate those waters. It wasn't a decision [to stay private]. It was a reaction to protect myself and to protect my family because they would go through it with you."

