Chris Martin Praised for Volunteering at Homeless Charity's Coffee Shop

Instagram Celebrity

Crisis Coffee chief executive Matt Downie thanks the Coldplay frontman for 'giving his valuable time' to volunteer at the coffee shop to help homeless people.

Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Martin surprised customers as he helped serve up coffee at a homeless charity's coffee shop in London. The Coldplay frontman, 46, swapped the stage for behind the counter at Crisis Coffee in Finsbury Park.

Crisis chief executive Matt Downie hailed the music star, who usually helps out in the charity's warehouse once a year, as a "treasured, long-standing ­volunteer and supporter."

He told The Sun, "We're immensely grateful to Chris for giving his valuable time today to volunteer at our Shop from Crisis Finsbury Park store, where he helped make our customers' Christmas shopping extra special. All our volunteers, whether new to Crisis or longstanding ones like Chris, play a crucial role in our mission to end homelessness. Next week we'll be mobilising a unique volunteering effort as we open our Christmas services to support over 7,000 people facing homelessness across Great Britain, at one of the toughest times of the year."

The "Yellow" hitmaker helping out at Crisis comes days after Dave Grohl spent his day off from the Foo Fighters' Australian tour feeding the homeless. The 54-year-old rocker joined volunteers at Melbourne's Federation Square on December 8 to prepare and serve a barbecue for unhoused and food-insecure people in the area on behalf of the Big Umbrella Foundation.

The charity shared photos from the event on Instagram, including pictures of Dave preparing food and manning the grill, and wrote, "Wow! What a day. Our friends on the street were treated to an epic american style bbq with all the trimmings prepared by rock legend Dave Grohl of the @foofighters. The vibe was at an all time high at Fed Square for this very special one off lunch feast. It will be a day 'our friends on the streets' will never forget as they brushed up against a rock legend and one of the nicest guys on the planet who genuinely cares for people in need."

"No words can fully capture the impact of this positive experience. Dave and his mates including Jules and Nathan from @nats_what_i_reckon, Nick from @carolinasmokeaustralia and our wonderful neighbours Andrew and Pam from @TheQueClub spent 18 hours preparing and lovingly smoking 120kgs of pork ribs, pork butt and beef brisket before delivering it to #mgskitchen the next morning. MG's kitchen, named after our dear friend and mentor Michael Gudinski, was filled with the big hearted awesome crew from Frontier touring who dedicated their day to prepping this very special lunch for people experiencing food insecurity," the charity continued.

"They arrived at 9am to MG’s kitchen bounding with energy and enthusiasm to prep soft potato rolls piled high with pulled pork, coleslaw and pickles, smoked pork ribs and succulent beef brisket. TBU's Chefs and volunteers with @frontiertouring team prepped coleslaw, potato salad, corn bread, pancakes and apple crumble to accompany the bbq. At Fed Square there was a record line of friends waiting in the 36'C heat for this much anticipated feast. Word had spread far in the community who had no idea what special super star guests would be there on the day to serve them. The invitation to enjoy an American BBQ was enough of a draw card for them.(sic)," the charity added.

You can share this post!