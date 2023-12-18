 

Victoria Beckham Keen on Sharing Experiences About Plastic Surgery With Daughter Harper

The singer-turned-fashion designer, who underwent a surgery to have her breast implants removed in 2014, admits that she regrets having a surgically enhanced chest.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Victoria Adams a.k.a. Victoria Beckham hasn't told her daughter Harper about having breast implants. The former Spice Girls star used to have a surgically enhanced chest, but she regretted the operation and ended up having the implants removed in 2014, but Victoria has admitted she still hasn't had a chat with her 12-year-old about them.

She told Allure magazine, "If I'm honest, I wish I'd never [gotten implants]. It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her. But we're not there just yet."

Victoria added that Harper is already harboring body insecurities despite her young age. She explained, "[Harper told me] 'I've got a gap in my teeth, Mommy. And I've got that little mole right here.' I'm like: 'That's your lucky gap.' And Cindy Crawford is a family friend, so I said: 'Cindy was told to remove her mole, and that mole is what makes Cindy, Cindy Crawford.' "

Victoria previously opened up about her implants in an open letter to her younger self which she wrote for British Vogue magazine. In the note, the singer admitted she felt "stupid" for spending years denying she ever had surgery. She wrote, "I should probably say, don't mess with your boob. All those years I denied it - stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got."

She added, "Your complexion will sort itself out … your perm will die down, and your weight will settle itself. At school you eat Super Noodles and boxes of Frosties because they say they are fat free, and you will endure many other silly fad diets (including an addiction to green juices). Instead, learn to embrace your imperfections - that is what I want to tell you. Let your skin breathe; wear less make-up."

She also gave herself some advice on her longtime marriage to former footballer David Beckham, writing, "Bite your tongue. Be supportive. And preserve a bit of mystique. Never let yourself go completely (at least brush your hair, clean your teeth, have a bit of a brow going on because you will always want him to look at you and feel attracted)."

