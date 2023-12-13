 

Tom Cruise 'Besotted' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova

Cover Images/Instagram/Jose Perez
Celebrity

The 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' star is reportedly caught canoodling with the 37-year-old ex-wife of a diamond-trading oligarch at a party in London.

  Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise has seemingly found love in a Russian beauty. The actor has sparked dating rumors with socialite Elsina Khayrova after they were allegedly caught getting cozy with each other at a party in London over the weekend.

Daily Mail reports that the 61-year-old Hollywood star and the 37-year-old brunette beauty were spotted canoodling at the bash held at Grosvenor Square in Mayfair on Saturday, December 9. They allegedly showed up at the soiree together at 9 P.M. and "spent most [of] the night dancing" with each other on the dance floor.

"They were inseparable, clearly a couple," one guest at the almost entirely Russian event told the U.K. news outlet. "He seemed to be besotted with her." The source added, "He spent most the night dancing with Ms Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women."

Seemingly in great spirits that night, "Cruise was very friendly - he kept being asked for pictures and politely declining," the source said. "Eventually, the DJ had to make an announcement in Russian that Mr Cruise didn't want any photos."

Elsina wore a strapless black dress with a diamante bow and posed for pictures with Avramenko Aliena, a former Miss Europe contestant, before hitting the dance floor with the "Top Gun: Maverick" star. The pair reportedly left the event together in the early hours.

Elsina is the daughter of a prominent Russian MP. She was previously married to Russian tycoon and diamond-trading oligarch Dmitry Tsetkov. During their acrimonious divorce, she was accused of hiding substantial assets, including her £1 million handbag collection, from her husband.

As for Tom, he has been married three times, to Mimi Rogers (1987-1990), Nicole Kidman (1990-2001) and Katie Holmes (2006-2012). He is a father to daughter Bella, 30, and son Connor, 28, who he adopted with Nicole, and has daughter Suri, 17, with Katie. He was most recently romantically linked to his "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" co-star Hayley Atwell.

