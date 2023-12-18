Whitney Cummings Unveils First Glimpse of Her First Child

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

After her bestie Tana Mongeau revealed that she has given birth to her child, the 'Opening Act' actress treats social media users to a new photo featuring the newborn.

AceShowbiz - Whitney Cummings has unveiled a first glimpse of her first child. After giving birth to her baby, the actress portraying Brooke Bailey in "The Opening Act" treated social media users to a new photo featuring a tiny part of the newborn.

On Sunday, December 17, the 41-year-old comedian uploaded a photo of herself on her Instagram page. While she was the main focus in the picture, her newborn's little hand can be seen as she's still keeping the baby's face away from the public's eyes.

Whitney appeared to have taken the photo when she was breastfeeding her first child. Looking in good spirits, she flaunted her natural face without makeup and flashed her radiant smile to the camera. In the meantime, her long brown hair was let loose and parted to the side. She was wearing green pajamas with white patterns all over.

Along with the adorable never-before-seen picture, the "Good Mourning" actress bragged about giving birth. In the caption of the post, she simply penned, "3-D printed a human." She went on to tease, "Enjoy me never having brushed hair again."

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with congratulatory messages from Instagram users. Among them were former "Vanderpump Rules" star Stassie Shroeder who exclaimed, "Ahhhhhh so happy for you!!!!" Actress Sophia Bush joined in to write, "Congrats!!!" adding a slew of heart emojis. In addition, fellow comedian Nikki Glaser voiced her excitement, "Congrats momma!!"

The new post came after Whitney's bestie Tana Mongeau revealed that the comedian has given birth to her first child. The "2 Broke Girls" executive producer apparently couldn't wait any longer to share the exciting news directly to the 25-year-old YouTube content creator and called her pal immediately.

Later on, Tana made use of Instagram Story to release a screenshot of her FaceTime with Whitney. In the photo, it could be seen that Whitney was topless and holding her chest, which Tana covered with two heart emojis, with her hands. Meanwhile, Tana was seen with an excited expression on her face. Over the snap, Tana noted, "When ur mentor calls u directly after birth and u have to answer."

Whitney, who is in a romantic relationship with veterinarian Alex Barnes, announced in June that she was expecting her first child via Instagram. In February, she spilled on "Today With Hoda & Jenna" that she "did freeze [her] eggs."

