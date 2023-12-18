 

Anita Baker Defends Herself After She's Accused of Being 'Rude' During Houston Show

Cover Images/KYLE ROVER
The 'Caught Up in the Rapture' songstress has been accused of being rude and high after telling someone in the audience to stop recording her with their phone during her Friday, December 15 concert.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Anita Baker remained unfazed by criticism over her latest show in Houston. Having been accused of being rude by fans during her performance, the "Caught Up in the Rapture" singer took to social media to offer her clapback.

"When they realize, they can't Stop Your Blessings?... they simply Lie," the 65-year-old wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, December 17. "As in, Liability. Screenshots? Are 4Ever. Lyrics, I'm as petty, as you are."

In a separate tweet, Anita penned, "The REAL News? Via Industry Touring Mag *Poll Star* The Songstress Longevity Tour, is a Record Breaking SOLD OUT, Success, for My demographic." She added, "The Best Fans."

When taking the stage at the Friday concert, Anita told someone in the audience to stop recording her with their phone. While singing "Feel the Need" from her 1983 debut solo album, "The Songstress", she expressed her disapproval.

"Early in the morning! Late in the evening, baby," Anita sang, before ad-libbing, "Turn off the camera, baby, I don't know who you are, move back! ... Get on back, I don't know who that is."

It prompted people to call her out on the Internet. "anita baker was too high to be performing aw naw," one user opined. "Anita Baker was high as hell man [crying laughing emojis] and not the good high," another commented. A third then chimed in, "Anita Baker is notorious for being a straight a**hole. Head many MANY stories about how rude she is."

However, one person who claimed to be one of the attendees came to Anita's defense. "I was there so imma speak. People kept rushing the stage and interrupting her and security was just letting it happen. I would've done the same thing bc they were messing up other people's experience who paid money too. It was a sold out arena she can't just let everyone run up," the individual [://twitter.com/andreharris89/status/1736410302038638865]explained[u] on X.

