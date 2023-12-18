 

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare
Facebook
Celebrity

When expressing her gratitude for the 'miracle' that she's still alive now at her New York concert, the 'Like a Prayer' singer gives a shout-out to 'a very important woman' who helped save her life.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna thinks it is a "miracle" that she is still alive. The 65-year-old pop icon suffered a "serious bacterial infection" earlier this year but still managed to kick off her "Celebration" tour in October and thanked those who helped her in her time of need during a recent show.

Speaking live on stage at the Barclays Center in New York on Saturday, December 16, she said, "The fact that I'm here right now is the f**king miracle. There are some people in this room tonight that were with me in the hospital. There is one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital ... I passed out on my bathroom floor and I woke up in the ICU."

However, even though the "Material Girl" hitmaker, who has Lourdes Leon, 27, with ex Carlos Leon and son Rocco, 23, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie and is also the adoptive mother to David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere, made her comeback to the stage just months after she initially took ill, her children were recently said to still be wary of her health.

  Editors' Pick

A source told Us Weekly, "Madonna's kids didn't want her to push herself too soon, but they know music is her passion and that she was determined to go on tour. They trust that she's listening to her body and will be taking things easy if need be."

At the time, the "Like a Virgin" songstress took to the stage at London's O2 Arena as part of her tour and after being joined by five of her kids, pointed out David's mother was amongst the faces projected onto the screens and noted that she had been "saved" by her brood.

She said, "It's such an honor for me to not only perform with my children every night on the stage but also pay tribute to his mother and hopefully everyone's mother. We all have motherly connections with one way or another and my children always say to me, 'Thank you mom for giving us a better life', and I say to them, 'No you, you saved me.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cam'ron Playfully Addresses His Meeting With Nia Long One Year After She Ignored His DM

Kim Zolciak Sells Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann's Items on New IG Account Amid Financial Woes
Related Posts
Madonna Enlists Boyfriend Josh Popper for Steamy Act at Brooklyn Concert

Madonna Enlists Boyfriend Josh Popper for Steamy Act at Brooklyn Concert

Madonna Shares Provocative Pics From European Leg of Tour

Madonna Shares Provocative Pics From European Leg of Tour

Madonna Keeps Son David Banda Nearby After Detailing Lung and Kidney Failure

Madonna Keeps Son David Banda Nearby After Detailing Lung and Kidney Failure

Madonna Spreads Legs in Sizzling Bodysuit in New Video From Lisbon

Madonna Spreads Legs in Sizzling Bodysuit in New Video From Lisbon

Latest News
Whitney Cummings Unveils First Glimpse of Her First Child
  • Dec 18, 2023

Whitney Cummings Unveils First Glimpse of Her First Child

Colin Jost Forced to Drag Wife Scarlett Johansson During Brutal 'SNL' Joke Swap
  • Dec 18, 2023

Colin Jost Forced to Drag Wife Scarlett Johansson During Brutal 'SNL' Joke Swap

Anita Baker Defends Herself After She's Accused of Being 'Rude' During Houston Show
  • Dec 18, 2023

Anita Baker Defends Herself After She's Accused of Being 'Rude' During Houston Show

Kim Zolciak Sells Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann's Items on New IG Account Amid Financial Woes
  • Dec 18, 2023

Kim Zolciak Sells Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann's Items on New IG Account Amid Financial Woes

Cam'ron Playfully Addresses His Meeting With Nia Long One Year After She Ignored His DM
  • Dec 18, 2023

Cam'ron Playfully Addresses His Meeting With Nia Long One Year After She Ignored His DM

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare
  • Dec 18, 2023

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

Most Read
Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution
Celebrity

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing

Kendall Jenner Spotted Attending Aspen Event Solo Amid Bad Bunny Split Rumors

Kendall Jenner Spotted Attending Aspen Event Solo Amid Bad Bunny Split Rumors

Cher 'Completely' Unprepared When Boyfriend A.E. Crashed Into Her Life

Cher 'Completely' Unprepared When Boyfriend A.E. Crashed Into Her Life

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safe' After Benny Blanco Proves He Has No Hidden Motives

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safe' After Benny Blanco Proves He Has No Hidden Motives

Doctors Unsure Krayzie Bone Could Survive Respiratory Issue During Hospital Stay

Doctors Unsure Krayzie Bone Could Survive Respiratory Issue During Hospital Stay

Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Details the Amount of Drug He Had When He Died

Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Details the Amount of Drug He Had When He Died

Johnny Depp Serving as Pallbearer at Shane MacGowan's Funeral Was Unplanned

Johnny Depp Serving as Pallbearer at Shane MacGowan's Funeral Was Unplanned

Tommy Lee Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman in Helicopter

Tommy Lee Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman in Helicopter