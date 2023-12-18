 

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten
Instagram
Celebrity

Corinne offered a first glimpse into her and Joe's relationship back in September 2019 by sharing a photo of the two on Instagram where they were at a horse stable.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx is set to walk down the aisle soon. Announcing that she's gotten engaged to her boyfriend Joe Hooten, the actress took to social media to give fans a look at her new engagement ring.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, December 17, the 29-year-old unleashed several black-and-white photos of her and her now-fiance. In the first snap, the University of Southern California graduate could be seen flashing a huge sparkle while embracing her man.

Other images showed Corinne and Joe hugging each other on the deck of a boat after the proposal. In the caption, Corinne gushed, "from the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever," adding a ring and red heart emoji.

  Editors' Pick

It remains unclear when Corinne, whom Jamie shares with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline, began dating Joe. However, Page Six revealed that both of them attended the University of Southern California and met in 2018.

Corinne offered a first glimpse into her and Joe's relationship back in September 2019. At that time, she unleashed a photo of the two on Instagram where they were at a horse stable. "Spent the weekend with a couple of studs," she penned in the accompanying message.

According to a Coverfly profile, Joe is an award-winning writer-director and television executive who currently works for John Wells Productions. He is "passionate about telling emotional, provocative stories about socio-economic classism," his profile adds.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce
Related Posts
Jamie Foxx's California Mansion Lit Up in Over-the-Top Christmas Decorations

Jamie Foxx's California Mansion Lit Up in Over-the-Top Christmas Decorations

Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional at First Official Public Appearance Since Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional at First Official Public Appearance Since Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Accuser Asks for Identity to Remain Hidden as She Fears for 'Safety'

Jamie Foxx Accuser Asks for Identity to Remain Hidden as She Fears for 'Safety'

Jamie Foxx Shuts Down 'Frivolous' Lawsuit Accusing Him of Sexual Assault

Jamie Foxx Shuts Down 'Frivolous' Lawsuit Accusing Him of Sexual Assault

Latest News
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten
  • Dec 18, 2023

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce
  • Dec 18, 2023

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

George Clooney Quips Wife Amal Is Way Out of His League
  • Dec 18, 2023

George Clooney Quips Wife Amal Is Way Out of His League

Jutes Feels Like 'the Luckiest Man Alive' After Demi Lovato Engagement
  • Dec 18, 2023

Jutes Feels Like 'the Luckiest Man Alive' After Demi Lovato Engagement

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year
  • Dec 18, 2023

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Jelly Roll and Wife Forget Their Wedding Date, Renew Vows to Fix 'Discrepancy'
  • Dec 18, 2023

Jelly Roll and Wife Forget Their Wedding Date, Renew Vows to Fix 'Discrepancy'

Most Read
Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair
Celebrity

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake After 'Cry Me a River' Performance

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake After 'Cry Me a River' Performance

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence After Ex-Pal LeTroy Davis Called Her Out for Only Caring About Fame

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence After Ex-Pal LeTroy Davis Called Her Out for Only Caring About Fame

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed as Acute Effects of Ketamine

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed as Acute Effects of Ketamine

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing

Kanye West Yells 'Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye!' During Anti-Semitic Rant at Las Vegas Event

Kanye West Yells 'Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye!' During Anti-Semitic Rant at Las Vegas Event

Kendall Jenner Spotted Attending Aspen Event Solo Amid Bad Bunny Split Rumors

Kendall Jenner Spotted Attending Aspen Event Solo Amid Bad Bunny Split Rumors