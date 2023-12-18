Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx is set to walk down the aisle soon. Announcing that she's gotten engaged to her boyfriend Joe Hooten, the actress took to social media to give fans a look at her new engagement ring.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, December 17, the 29-year-old unleashed several black-and-white photos of her and her now-fiance. In the first snap, the University of Southern California graduate could be seen flashing a huge sparkle while embracing her man.

Other images showed Corinne and Joe hugging each other on the deck of a boat after the proposal. In the caption, Corinne gushed, "from the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever," adding a ring and red heart emoji.

It remains unclear when Corinne, whom Jamie shares with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline, began dating Joe. However, Page Six revealed that both of them attended the University of Southern California and met in 2018.

Corinne offered a first glimpse into her and Joe's relationship back in September 2019. At that time, she unleashed a photo of the two on Instagram where they were at a horse stable. "Spent the weekend with a couple of studs," she penned in the accompanying message.

According to a Coverfly profile, Joe is an award-winning writer-director and television executive who currently works for John Wells Productions. He is "passionate about telling emotional, provocative stories about socio-economic classism," his profile adds.

