Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

While it marks Scott's first time watching Travis' game since he began dating his daughter, he and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end already met in person while in Argentina watching Taylor perform on her 'Eras' tour.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift was not alone when watching Travis Kelce's latest game. On Sunday, December 17, the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker brought her father, Scott Kingsley Swift, to support her beau during the Kansas City Chiefs took on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

When cheering her boyfriend from a suite, the 34-year-old superstar wore a white beanie with a red stripe and a Chiefs crewneck sweater with black tights underneath. Her dad, in the meantime, sported a red Chiefs sweatshirt. The daughter-and-father duo stood next to the singer's bestie, Brittany Mahomes and Ashley Avignone.

This marks the first time Scott has been seen in the stands since Taylor and Travis became an item. The two men, however, have bonded over football.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end met Scott for the first time while in Argentina watching his girlfriend perform on her "Eras" tour. At the time, eagle-eyed fans noticed the "Cruel Summer" singer's father, a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, was wearing a lanyard for Travis' team around his neck.

Speaking to his brother Jason Kelce, who plays for Philadelphia Eagles, on their "New Heights" podcast, Travis quipped, "Got him over to the good side, baby." He added, "Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over."

Jason jokingly fumed, "What are we doing, Scott? You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous." Travis then revealed, "I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before. When I met him."

Noting that Taylor's dad is a "huge football guy" and played the game in his younger years, Travis explained, "He played college ball, I believe a year at Hawaii and then a year or two - I forget how long - he was at Delaware." He then disclosed that Scott played linebacker and Jason's position, center, prompting his sibling to suggest, "We're going to have to get together and talk some center shop one day."

