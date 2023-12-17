Glen Powell talks About His Difficult Journey to Success

Instagram Celebrity

After gaining attention for his role with Sydney Sweeney, the 'Anyone but You' actor insists his rise to fame is 'a little longer and harder' because it's not a smooth journey.

Dec 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Glen Powell has to "fight" for his recent success. The 35-year-old actor has gained a meteoric rise after working tirelessly for years, and Glenn feels he's been forced to truly earn his success.

"Hollywood, for some people, it serves it up. It's not my path. I had to kind of fight a little longer and harder for it," he told Bustle magazine.

Glen split from model Gigi Paris earlier this year. And despite his professional success, he's actually found himself feeling envious of his own parents over recent times. He explained, "It's really fun to see your parents be romantic. I know that sounds weird, but they're goofy and really fun. If I could have what my parents have, I'd be really, really happy."

Glen previously revealed that he'd love to find a new partner. However, the actor acknowledged that it'll be tough to balance his career with a new romance. He told Men's Health magazine, "I think that's the thing that has been on my mind the most recently."

"When the sun is shining, you gotta make hay. And you gotta chase this while you got it. And on a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing. It's a lot to deal with."

Glen conceded that the "speed and uncertainty" of his life has become a complication for any romance. The actor - who stars alongside Sydney Sweeney in "Anyone but You" - said, "Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with."

