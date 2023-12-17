 

Peter Sarsgaard Develops Passion for 'Beekeeping and Gardening'

The 'Boys Don't Cry' actor keeps bees in his backyard and loves showing them off to his neighbor as he becomes knowledgeable about the little flying insects.

AceShowbiz - Peter Sarsgaard enjoys "beekeeping and gardening" in his spare time. The 52-year-old actor has divulged that he loves tending to his bees in his backyard in Brooklyn.

"A lot of what I do in my downtime is beekeeping and gardening. My neighbours don't have a problem with my bees. In fact, there's a kid who lives next door, and he's super into them, so he'll come by and I'll stand in front of the hives and show him that the bees aren't going to do anything," Peter told PEOPLE.

The Hollywood star is also keen to dispel some of the myths that surround bees. He shared, "Bees get blamed for a lot of wasp behaviour, but the things that sting are usually a wasp or a hornet. Bees don't typically do that. They're doing everything right."

Asked if he makes honey, Peter quipped, "Well, the bees make the honey. I just steal it from them."

Meanwhile, Peter previously revealed that he wants to take on challenging roles. The actor explained that he wants to test himself, while also making a good living.

He told the Guardian newspaper, "When you're deciding whether to play a role, you ask questions such as, 'Does this pose an interesting challenge?' and, 'Will it enable me to be a better actor, or to be wealthier?' Hopefully, it checks several boxes. It's not just, 'Yay, I'm richer,' or, 'Yay, I'm doing experimental theatre in some country no one's ever heard of.' "

Peter also revealed that, unlike some of his co-stars, he actually likes to watch himself on screen. He added, "That's not to say I could direct it while I act, but I know what I think works."

