 

Cher 'Completely' Unprepared When Boyfriend A.E. Crashed Into Her Life

Discussing how her new relationship started, the 'Believe' singer insists she was not looking for love when she met her much-younger boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cher claims her romance with Alexander "A.E." Edwards took her "completely by surprise." The "Believe" hitmaker, 77, was not searching for love when the 37-year-old music executive came into her life.

"It took me completely by surprise. I mean, it was ridiculous. I wasn't looking for it at all. It just happened," she told Parade magazine.

And she was blown away when her partner presented her with a diamond ring last Christmas. She said, "Christmas morning, he gave me a bag and it had these beautiful handmade books and a beautiful pen - just amazing! And then he went, 'Oh, wait, I forgot this one.' And I opened it up and there was the most amazing diamond ring I've ever seen."

Cher recently admitted she has a "great" time with A.E. She gushed to Extra, "I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together. We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He's a got a great sense of humour, he's got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other."

However, the "Turn Back Time" hitmaker admitted their 40-year age gap is sometimes highlighted in their discussions. She said, "Sometimes I'm talking to him and he has no idea who I'm talking about. The other day, I said, 'Do you know who, I don't know, [1940s Hollywood star] Clark Gable, [is]?' Somebody said, 'Yes, of course,' but most of my references… He'll look at me and go, 'I wasn't born yet.' "

