 

Emilia Fox Feels Like She's Already Married to Boyfriend After Dating for Three Years

Emilia Fox Feels Like She's Already Married to Boyfriend After Dating for Three Years
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Pianist' star insists her relationship with Netflix producer Jonathan Stadlen is like 'a daily marriage of love' although they haven't exchanged wedding vows.

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emilia Fox describes her relationship as "a daily marriage of love." The 49-year-old actress tied the knot with Jared Harris - the son of late acting icon Richard Harris - in 2005, but the pair split in 2008 before becoming legally divorced in 2010.

Emilia - who has 13-year-old daughter Rose with Jeremy Gilley - has been with Netflix producer Jonathan Stadlen for almost three years now, and although they haven't ruled out walking down the aisle, they feel like they are married already.

"We go to bed and tell each other how much we love each other. We've been together nearly three years, and we still do it," she told Yours magazine.

  Editors' Pick

Emilia Continued, "We very much feel like we are married, but we're not actually married. We choose to marry each other every day; not in an official capacity, but by choice of being with each other. So it's a daily marriage of love."

"The Pianist" star - who has also enjoyed romances with the likes of Vic Reeves and Marco Pierre White - gushed, "To find someone who I'm so totally compatible with is amazing."

Emilia is grateful that they are able to work through any issues they have and loves how "supportive" and "understanding" her man is. She said, "We work through all the things that we bring with our history too, we really talk and communicate."

"From my history of having therapy, I find it very refreshing to be with someone who wants to do that together. And he's got children, so he understands parenting. It's very supportive. He's the most loving, the most kind, the most thoughtful, the most generous-spirited man, and I feel very together with him. And that's a really lovely feeling. I definitely know how lucky I am."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Hailed 'Awesome Warrior' by will.i.am Amid Her Personal Struggles

Cher 'Completely' Unprepared When Boyfriend A.E. Crashed Into Her Life
Related Posts
Emilia Fox Dishes About Being 'Very Happy' Amid Jonathan Stadlen Romance

Emilia Fox Dishes About Being 'Very Happy' Amid Jonathan Stadlen Romance

Emilia Fox Splits From Fiance Luc Chaudhary

Emilia Fox Splits From Fiance Luc Chaudhary

Emilia Fox Engaged to Boyfriend Luc Chaudhary

Emilia Fox Engaged to Boyfriend Luc Chaudhary

Latest News
Cher 'Completely' Unprepared When Boyfriend A.E. Crashed Into Her Life
  • Dec 16, 2023

Cher 'Completely' Unprepared When Boyfriend A.E. Crashed Into Her Life

Ariana Madix Praises 'Supportive' Lala Kent Amid Beef Rumors
  • Dec 16, 2023

Ariana Madix Praises 'Supportive' Lala Kent Amid Beef Rumors

Emilia Fox Feels Like She's Already Married to Boyfriend After Dating for Three Years
  • Dec 16, 2023

Emilia Fox Feels Like She's Already Married to Boyfriend After Dating for Three Years

Doctors Unsure Krayzie Bone Could Survive Respiratory Issue During Hospital Stay
  • Dec 16, 2023

Doctors Unsure Krayzie Bone Could Survive Respiratory Issue During Hospital Stay

Britney Hailed 'Awesome Warrior' by will.i.am Amid Her Personal Struggles
  • Dec 16, 2023

Britney Hailed 'Awesome Warrior' by will.i.am Amid Her Personal Struggles

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safe' After Benny Blanco Proves He Has No Hidden Motives
  • Dec 16, 2023

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safe' After Benny Blanco Proves He Has No Hidden Motives

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Bradley Cooper Purchases New Pennsylvania Home Near Gigi Hadid's Family Farm

Bradley Cooper Purchases New Pennsylvania Home Near Gigi Hadid's Family Farm

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

Hailey and Justin Bieber Look Downcast in New Sighting Amid Marital Issue Rumors

Hailey and Justin Bieber Look Downcast in New Sighting Amid Marital Issue Rumors

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair