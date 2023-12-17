Celebrities' Extravagant Christmas Decorations to Brighten Up the 2023 Holidays

Pexels/George Dolgikh Celebrity

Some stars opt to go beyond with the decor by calling experts to make their house as festive as ever, while some others choose to make it personal by personally creating the Christmas decoration.

Dec 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - As it's already the holiday season, celebrities have started flaunting their magical Christmas decorations all over social media. Some of them opted to go beyondwith the decor by calling experts to make their house as festive as ever, while some others chose to make it personal by personally creating the Christmas decoration.

Some stars went classic with red and green-themed decoration. There were also those who picked simple Christmas ornaments or went all-white this year.

These are 10 celebrities' jaw-dropping Christmas decorations that will light up the 2023 holidays.

1. Kris Jenner Instagram Kris Jenner welcomes the holiday session with a really festive decor at her home. The famed momager's Christmas decor included a few sparkling Christmas trees with red-dominated ornaments. She also had a huge Santa Claus figurine that she put on the floor as if it was there to protect the gifts. "The Kardashians" star additionally had several white reindeer statues scattered around the Christmas trees. Further emphasizing the Christmas vibe, Kris had a mini carousel with a Santa Claus in it as well as a huge gingerbread house.

2. Mark Wright Instagram You can already feel the Christmas spirit right from outside Mark Wright's house. Through an Instagram video, the English TV personality showed off his Christmas decoration that included several pre-lit LED reindeers, a sparkling mistletoe as well as a pretty and dazzling door decoration. Guests will be greeted with a huge Christmas tree once inside the house. Mark opted for a white and gold ornaments for his Christmas tree. Not stopping there, the football pundit made it sure that the stair railing gave off a Christmas vibe through similar decoration.

3. Jessica Simpson Instagram It's go big or go home for Jessica Simpson. In an Instagram post, the actress/singer shared some snaps of her posing near an enormous Christmas tree. The tree was so tall that it reached the ceiling. The 43-year-old put so many Christmas ornaments that you almost can't see the needles of the trees.

4. Khloe Kardashian Instagram Khloe Kardashian seemingly puts Christmas trees in every corner of her house. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum shared a slew of pictures of her kids, True and Tatum, having fun in the "MOST magical time of year." The snaps featured several Christmas trees that had been lit up. The Good American founder opted out colorful and festive ornaments to put on the trees, but the simple decoration didn't make it less Christmasy.

5. Thomas Rett Instagram Thomas Rett and his wife Lauren Akins' Christmas tree is surely different from any Christmas trees you usually find out there. In a video posted on his Instagram account, the "Die a Happy Man" singer showed off their white Christmas tree. They put some huge candy cane ornaments and "OH WHAT FUN" garlands to put colors in the snow-covered Christmas tree. The Atkins also prepared a gingerbread house and three mini Christmas trees on a table in their living room.

6. Stacey Solomon Instagram Stacey Solomon is all about DIY. The singer spent weeks building a nutcracker Christmas door for this year's Christmas decorations. The beautiful decorations included two huge nutcracker statues which were put on each side of the door. The nutcrackers joined Neil and Norman, the Santa Claus statues holding presents outside the door. There were also two big bells on the floor to "bring a lovely flash of gold" in the green and red dominated decoration.

7. Kylie Jenner Instagram Kylie Jenner made use of her Instagram account to share a glimpse at her home's Christmas tree. The Khy founder's Christmas tree was very skinny with spare branches and was covered by tinsel. Despite the minimalist form, it was accented with heavy bunches of tinsel that cascaded down from each branch. The tree also had red-beaded garland.

8. The Bidens Instagram Headed by First Lady Jill Biden, the White House is going big for this year's Christmas celebration. President Joe Biden and his wife transformed White House into a place fill with "magic, wonder, and joy" with beautiful decorations in every corner. Giving a nod to the poem and book "Twas the Night Before Christmas", lit-up Christmas trees were lining up in one hall while a huge Christmas tree was put in the center of one room. One hall, meanwhile, was decorated in a colorful candy-themed decoration while reindeer ornaments hung around the ceiling in another room.

9. Kim Kardashian Instagram Kim Kardashian always sparked chatter with her over-the-top Christmas decoration in her Los Angeles home. The SKIMS founder took to her and daughter North's joint TikTok to share how she decked out her hallways with a forest of snow-covered Christmas trees. While the hallways lack colors, the decorations in her kids' rooms are actually more festive. In what appeared to be North's room, Kim put two huge Christmas trees with cute ornaments, including some mini purses.

10. Jamie Foxx Instagram Jamie Foxx seemingly is the winner when it comes to the most extravagant Christmas decoration in 2023. The Oscar winner's Los Angeles mansion, which is located in Hidden Valley, was decked out with hundreds of colorful lights that can be seen from a mile away. Through an aerial view, we could see that the property sprawling Agoura Hills estate was lit up with the lights from the driveway all the way to the rooftop. A snowman and Santa Claus were placed on a fountain in his front yard. Additionally, the estate had some massive Christmas trees decorated with red, green and white lights.

You can share this post!