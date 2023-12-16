Sophie Turner Kisses a Girl on the Lips While Dating Peregrine Pearson

Instagram Celebrity

The 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' actress is photographed locking lips with her longtime friend Tabitha Doherty after a shopping trip and catching up over smoothie in Notting Hill, London.

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner kissed a girl and she liked it. The British actress has been caught on camera sharing a smooch with a female friend, Tabitha Doherty, as her dating rumors with Peregrine Pearson is heating up.

The 27-year-old was spotted out for a shopping in Notting Hill, London on Thursday, December 14. She was reportedly joined by some friends, including Tabitha. The longtime friends appeared to be in good spirits, enjoying a cigarette while sitting outside a coffee shop.

The girls were also laughing while chatting as they grabbed a smoothie following their shopping trip. As they were about to part ways, Sophie, who split from Joe Jonas in September, and Tabitha had a kiss goodbye on the lips.

Sophie seemingly headed to the meeting following a workout session as she rocked light blue leggings, a black puffer coat, a green scarf and white running sneakers. She also carried a beige tote canvas bag and a light blue water bottle, while a pair of sunglasses perched on her blonde hair which was styled in a messy updo.

As for Tabitha, the public relations specialist bundled up in dark blue jeans, a cream turtleneck, a beige wool coat and matching loafers. Her brunette hair was tied in a loose ponytail as she carried a white canvas tote bag.

Sophie's outing with Tabitha comes a week after she fueled her dating rumors with Peregrine, known to his friends simply as Perry. On December 7, the pair were seen having a public makeout session during a walk in London.

They were locking lips while tightly embracing each other on the street in broad daylight. According to Page Six, the two took frequent breaks to hold each other close and share a kiss. They were also pictured all smiles, chatting and holding hands after leaving a brunch date in West London. At one point, Perry stood close behind Sophie and peeked through her shoulder as she appeared to show something on her phone.

According to Us Weekly, "Sophie has been casually dating a few people since her split from [Joe]" in September, but she "really seems to like spending time with Perry." The "Game of Thrones" alum has reportedly "become progressively closer" with the 29-year-old eligible bachelor over the past couple weeks.

"Things are still fairly new," a source noted. "But she's really happy with how things are moving along." Still, the source said it's "too soon to tell if there's long term potential," although "things might be headed that way."

Sophie and Perry were first spotted together in late October. At the time, the pair were kissing on the streets in Paris. An eyewitness also told The Sun that they saw Sophie and Perry at the Gare du Nord railway station "chatting and laughing a lot."

