 

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safe' After Benny Blanco Proves He Has No Hidden Motives

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safe' After Benny Blanco Proves He Has No Hidden Motives
Cover Images/Axelle Woussen/Abby Grant
Celebrity

The 'Only Murder in the Building' actress 'really trusts' her new boyfriend because he 'has proven himself to her' and showed that he is 'not in it for the attention or fame.'

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez is left feeling "safe and secure" with Benny Blanco. The 31-year-old singer recently confirmed that she's dating the record producer, and Selena "really trusts him."

"She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans. Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her. He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The brunette beauty - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber, Zedd, and The Weeknd - feels she can be "her most authentic self with Benny without doubting his potential motives."

  Editors' Pick

The insider added, "It's taken a lot for her to let someone in, but Benny has proven himself to her and she appreciates his ideals and morals. She feels like she can give him a part of her heart that she hasn't been able to, or willing to, offer in a relationship in a very long time."

"Selena feels like she has finally found one of the good guys and it's been very refreshing for her. Their feelings for each other are very mutual and they are looking forward to growing their relationship and special bond."

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that Selena's family "absolutely approves" of her new relationship. The "Wolves" hitmaker is feeling happier than she has done in a "really long time." The insider told Us Weekly, "Selena's family absolutely approves of this relationship and they're thrilled to see her so happy and in love."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cher Unfazed by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snub

Britney Hailed 'Awesome Warrior' by will.i.am Amid Her Personal Struggles
Related Posts
Selena Gomez's Family Support Her Romance With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez's Family Support Her Romance With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez Explains Why She Expands Rare Beauty to Body Care

Selena Gomez Explains Why She Expands Rare Beauty to Body Care

Selena Gomez 'Not Mad' at Fans Expressing Concerns About Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez 'Not Mad' at Fans Expressing Concerns About Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Latest News
Doctors Unsure Krayzie Bone Could Survive Respiratory Issue During Hospital Stay
  • Dec 16, 2023

Doctors Unsure Krayzie Bone Could Survive Respiratory Issue During Hospital Stay

Britney Hailed 'Awesome Warrior' by will.i.am Amid Her Personal Struggles
  • Dec 16, 2023

Britney Hailed 'Awesome Warrior' by will.i.am Amid Her Personal Struggles

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safe' After Benny Blanco Proves He Has No Hidden Motives
  • Dec 16, 2023

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safe' After Benny Blanco Proves He Has No Hidden Motives

Kendall Jenner Spotted Attending Aspen Event Solo Amid Bad Bunny Split Rumors
  • Dec 16, 2023

Kendall Jenner Spotted Attending Aspen Event Solo Amid Bad Bunny Split Rumors

Cher Unfazed by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snub
  • Dec 16, 2023

Cher Unfazed by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snub

Gary Oldman Shares Why He's Forever Grateful to 'Harry Potter' Franchise
  • Dec 16, 2023

Gary Oldman Shares Why He's Forever Grateful to 'Harry Potter' Franchise

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Bradley Cooper Purchases New Pennsylvania Home Near Gigi Hadid's Family Farm

Bradley Cooper Purchases New Pennsylvania Home Near Gigi Hadid's Family Farm

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

Hailey and Justin Bieber Look Downcast in New Sighting Amid Marital Issue Rumors

Hailey and Justin Bieber Look Downcast in New Sighting Amid Marital Issue Rumors

Gerard Depardieu's Victim Kills Herself by Jumping Into River

Gerard Depardieu's Victim Kills Herself by Jumping Into River