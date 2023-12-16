 

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake After 'Cry Me a River' Performance

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake After 'Cry Me a River' Performance
Although the former NSYNC member stressed that he did not take aim at his ex-girlfriend with the song, the 'Womanizer' songstress throws shade by mocking his basketball skills.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears did not let it slide after Justin Timberlake performed his alleged diss track following the drama over her memoir "The Woman in Me". The pop star has thrown shade at her ex-boyfriend after his performance of "Cry Me a River", which is believed to be about their split.

On Friday, December 15, the "...Baby One More Time" songstress dragged the former NSYNC member by mocking his basketball skills and for being a sore loser. "Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball and he would cry," she wrote on Instagram.

While Britney did not mention Justin by his name, she ended the caption by saying, "no disrespect !!!" the same phrase he said when preceding his "Cry Me a River" rendition earlier this week.

Britney Spears' IG Caption

Britney Spears threw shade at Justin Timberlake after his 'Cry Me a River' performance.

Previously, Justin appeared to allude to the drama with Britney during his performance at the opening festivities for Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, December 13. Before launching into a rendition of the 2002 hit, he gave a forewarning, "No disrespect," seemingly to preemptively shut down allegation that he dissed Britney with the song.

Justin released "Cry Me a River" eight months after splitting up with Britney. On the song, he alluded to being cheated on by his ex-girlfriend as he sings, "You don't have to say, what you did/ I already know, I found out from him. Now there's just no chance/ For you and me/ There'll never be/ And don't it make you sad about it?"

Further fueling speculation that it was inspired by his former relationship with Britney, the music video for the song featured an unfaithful woman who looked nearly identical to the "Oops!... I Did It Again" songstress.

Their relationship was recently brought up in Britney's memoir, in which she admitted to have cheated on Justin "one time" with choreographer Wade Robson. She, however, alleged that the "SexyBack" crooner cheated on her several times with "another celebrity."

Britney also claimed in the best-selling book that she had an abortion during their relationship because Justin "wasn't happy about the pregnancy" and claimed they "were way too young" to have a baby.

