Hilary Duff Wears Mask After Contracting Covid-19, Days After Announcing Pregnancy
The 'How I Met Your Father' actress has tested positive for Covid along with husband Mathew Koma, only days after confirming she is pregnant with baby no. 4.

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff has contracted COVID-19. The 36-year-old star has announced via social media that she and her husband, Matthew Koma, have both tested positive for the virus, days after Hilary announced her latest pregnancy.

"We have Covid and our kids don't so now we wear masks again [rolling eyes emoji] (sic)," Hilary wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of herself.

Earlier this month, Hilary - who already has Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, as well as Banks Violet, five, and Mae James, two, with Matthew - announced that she's expecting her fourth child.

The "How I Met Your Father" star took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump, as part of her family's 2023 Christmas card.

Hilary included the phrase "So much for silent nights" on the front of the card, which featured a photo of the actress cradling her bump. On the back of the card, Hilary explained that she's "adding one more to this crazy bunch!" The actress also captioned the post, "Surprise Surprise!"

Meanwhile, Hilary recently revealed that she loves the "mayhem and craziness" of her family life. The actress told Shape magazine, "I love the pressure of being like, 'How are we going to make it through this day?' And making it through the day and being like, 'I don't know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we've had to do today.' "

Hilary also explained how her attitude towards parenting has evolved over the years. She said, "You're just wired to think that you are loaded with all the answers and all of the capability, (but) we're still just human beings."

