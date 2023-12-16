 

Craig David Opens Up About His Battle With Body Dysmorphia

Craig David Opens Up About His Battle With Body Dysmorphia
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Fill Me In' singer recalls developing an unhealthy obsession with his weight after moving from U.K. to Miami when he was younger.

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Craig David thinks he suffered from body dysmorphia during his time in Miami. The 42-year-old singer relocated from the UK to Miami in his 20s, and David subsequently developed an unhealthy obsession with his weight.

"I look back at it in two ways. It's like, one, wow, look how far you can take it to - but also, what was the end goal?" the "Fill Me In" hitmaker told the BBC's "Imposter Syndrome".

Craig never felt "quite right" when he looked in the mirror, and now, the singer believes he was suffering from body dysmorphia. He said, "I was down to like 4.5 percent body fat and I'm still thinking, 'if I can just get it down that … which is a very, body-building, like, lifestyle.' "

  Editors' Pick

"But now, sitting here, I feel like I had to go back to the little kid who is carrying a bit of weight, [who was] the shoulder to cry on and be like, 'you know what, you always had everything that you could have ever had wanted.' It was never about the body."

Craig actually enjoyed a "warm" childhood. However, he became a target for bullies during his school years. Craig said, "I remember one time walking down the corridor and one of the older boys, two years above me, just pushed me into the corner and asked me what money I had."

"This started happening regularly, every day in that same corridor, even when teachers were coming down. They would see what was happening and he [the bully] was very quick to put an arm round, big smile - and you would just lean in because you don't want it to continue but it lodged itself as a trauma."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Selena Gomez's Family Support Her Romance With Benny Blanco
Related Posts
Craig David Chooses to Be Celibate While Looking for True Love

Craig David Chooses to Be Celibate While Looking for True Love

Craig David Announces 'Born to Do It' Livestream

Craig David Announces 'Born to Do It' Livestream

Video: Craig David and Idris Elba Perform at Fashion Designer's Wedding

Video: Craig David and Idris Elba Perform at Fashion Designer's Wedding

Craig David Was Surprised When He Heard His Music Being Played at Costa Rica Store

Craig David Was Surprised When He Heard His Music Being Played at Costa Rica Store

Latest News
Christina Hendricks Left With 'Trauma' From Constant Fight Against Sexism
  • Dec 16, 2023

Christina Hendricks Left With 'Trauma' From Constant Fight Against Sexism

Craig David Opens Up About His Battle With Body Dysmorphia
  • Dec 16, 2023

Craig David Opens Up About His Battle With Body Dysmorphia

6ix9ine Unleahes Videos of Ex Yailin Assaulting Him, Insists He Hasn't Put Hands on Her
  • Dec 16, 2023

6ix9ine Unleahes Videos of Ex Yailin Assaulting Him, Insists He Hasn't Put Hands on Her

Doja Cat Reacts to Backlash Over Sam Hyde T-Shirt, Believes That People Took It Too Far
  • Dec 16, 2023

Doja Cat Reacts to Backlash Over Sam Hyde T-Shirt, Believes That People Took It Too Far

Selena Gomez's Family Support Her Romance With Benny Blanco
  • Dec 16, 2023

Selena Gomez's Family Support Her Romance With Benny Blanco

Hilary Duff Wears Mask After Contracting Covid-19, Days After Announcing Pregnancy
  • Dec 16, 2023

Hilary Duff Wears Mask After Contracting Covid-19, Days After Announcing Pregnancy

Most Read
Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug, Calls It 'Tool' to Balance Life

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug, Calls It 'Tool' to Balance Life

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral

Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Simone Biles Begs People to Stop With Pregnancy Speculation

Simone Biles Begs People to Stop With Pregnancy Speculation