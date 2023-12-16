 

Jason Momoa Reveals His Secret to Bulking Up for 'Aquaman' Role

Jason Momoa Reveals His Secret to Bulking Up for 'Aquaman' Role
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

Instead of going on a diet, the DC movie star does the opposite by eating everything in order to be muscular for his superhero role in the comic book adaptation.

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa gobbles food to keep him strong enough to play Aquaman. The Hollywood actor reveals he doesn't go on a diet to keep in shape for his role as the half-Atlantean, half-human in the James Wan superhero franchise, instead he just eats "everything" he likes to fuel his "hard work."

"I don't do calories. I just eat," he told E! News. Asked what he eats, he just replied, "Everything. Because you're burning so many calories, I just eat and consume. I'm constantly moving and work long days. I just shovel it in, and then work hard. Work hard, eat hard, play hard, just do it."

The 44-year-old star insists he needs to be big and strong to take the weight of the 40-pound costume he wears in the sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom". He added, "I don't really do it for vanity. It's more so I don't get hurt. You've got to be prepared. You're putting on a suit that's going to weigh 40 pounds. You've got to be able to move. That kind of action just puts a lot of weight on your knees. So, you just do it so you don't get hurt."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Jason is "extremely proud" of his writing credit for the flick. The star helped pen the script for the concluding picture in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and is delighted to have helped craft the story for a character he adores.

Speaking at the CCXP convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jason said, "It's pretty much all me, and I love it. I'm extremely proud of it. There's a lot of things you want to do and fulfil as an actor, and also for the fans, and for myself. When we finished the first one, I had a lot of ideas. And I started to put them down, just put down in my heart and my love for the character."

The 'Game of Thrones' actor also recalled the "nerve-wracking" experience of pitching his ideas to director James and bosses from both DC and Warner Bros. Jason said, "I've never done that before. I pitched my own idea but I'm like, 'They can't fault me on this, because I love this character and I've played it for so long. Here's some ideas that I would like to do.' "

"And they responded really well to it, and then James liked a lot of ideas, and then they took that and ran with it and took it another level."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Addicted to Online Shopping

Hilary Duff Wears Mask After Contracting Covid-19, Days After Announcing Pregnancy
Related Posts
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Compares His 'Aquaman' Role to 'Clown Work'

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Compares His 'Aquaman' Role to 'Clown Work'

Johnny Depp Reportedly Tries to Get Amber Heard Fired From 'Aquaman' After Split

Johnny Depp Reportedly Tries to Get Amber Heard Fired From 'Aquaman' After Split

James Cameron Hates 'Aquaman' Unrealistic Underwater Scenes

James Cameron Hates 'Aquaman' Unrealistic Underwater Scenes

'Aquaman' on the Verge of Becoming Biggest Warner Bros. Superhero Movie

'Aquaman' on the Verge of Becoming Biggest Warner Bros. Superhero Movie

Latest News
New Video Shows Michael B. Jordan Racing Another Ferrari Before Crashing Into a Parked Car
  • Dec 16, 2023

New Video Shows Michael B. Jordan Racing Another Ferrari Before Crashing Into a Parked Car

Charlie Puth Finds Wedding Planning More Overwhelming Than Touring
  • Dec 16, 2023

Charlie Puth Finds Wedding Planning More Overwhelming Than Touring

Jason Momoa Reveals His Secret to Bulking Up for 'Aquaman' Role
  • Dec 16, 2023

Jason Momoa Reveals His Secret to Bulking Up for 'Aquaman' Role

Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Addicted to Online Shopping
  • Dec 16, 2023

Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Addicted to Online Shopping

Christina Hendricks Left With 'Trauma' From Constant Fight Against Sexism
  • Dec 16, 2023

Christina Hendricks Left With 'Trauma' From Constant Fight Against Sexism

Craig David Opens Up About His Battle With Body Dysmorphia
  • Dec 16, 2023

Craig David Opens Up About His Battle With Body Dysmorphia

Most Read
Irina Shayk Celebrates Daughter Lea's Acting Debut in Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro'
Movie

Irina Shayk Celebrates Daughter Lea's Acting Debut in Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro'

Taylor Lautner Says 'Twilight' Rivalry Made It 'Difficult' for Friendship With Robert Pattinson

Taylor Lautner Says 'Twilight' Rivalry Made It 'Difficult' for Friendship With Robert Pattinson

Zac Efron Finds His 'The Iron Claw' Transformation 'Jarring'

Zac Efron Finds His 'The Iron Claw' Transformation 'Jarring'

Zachary Levy 'Stoked' to Replace Mel Gibson in 'Chicken Run' Sequel

Zachary Levy 'Stoked' to Replace Mel Gibson in 'Chicken Run' Sequel

Ryan Gosling Quits 'The Wolf Man', Christopher Abbott Is Cast as Replacement

Ryan Gosling Quits 'The Wolf Man', Christopher Abbott Is Cast as Replacement

Eddie Murphy Pisses Off a Lot of People in First 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Teaser Trailer

Eddie Murphy Pisses Off a Lot of People in First 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Teaser Trailer

George Clooney Hints at 'Ocean's Thirteen' Sequel

George Clooney Hints at 'Ocean's Thirteen' Sequel

Jenna Ortega Plots to Ruin Martin Freeman in Trailer of Seductive Thriller 'Miller's Girl'

Jenna Ortega Plots to Ruin Martin Freeman in Trailer of Seductive Thriller 'Miller's Girl'

Dwayne Johnson to Play UFC Champion Mark Kerr in Biopic

Dwayne Johnson to Play UFC Champion Mark Kerr in Biopic