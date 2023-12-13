 

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

The 'How I Met Your Father' star makes a 'surprise' announcement, confirming that she is having a new addition to her 'crazy bunch' with husband Matthew Koma.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff is pregnant with her fourth baby. The 36-year-old "How I Met Your Father" actress, 36, confirmed her upcoming arrival with her musician husband Matthew Koma, 36, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, December 12 that showed off her family's 2023 Christmas card.

Including the phrase "So much for silent nights" on the front of the card, Hilary is seen in the photo cradling her baby bump in pyjamas at home with Matthew and their three youngsters.

The back of the card had the message she is "adding one more to this crazy bunch!" Hilary also captioned her post, "Surprise Surprise!"

She and Matthew already have daughters Banks, five, and Mae, two. The musician is also a stepdad to her 11-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with her 43-year-old former ice hockey player ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Hilary recently told Shape her kids mean her home is defined by "mayhem and craziness", adding, "I love the pressure of being like, 'How are we going to make it through this day?' And making it through the day and being like, 'I don't know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we've had to do today.' "

Referring to the concept of perfection while parenting, Hilary added she is "really good at being disappointed" in herself while raising a family. She added, "You're just wired to think that you are loaded with all the answers and all of the capability, (but) we're still just human beings."

Hilary first became a mum in March 2012 aged 24, which she said left her feeling like a "teen mom." She added on the "Good Guys" podcast, "It was hard because I didn't have any friends that were having kids yet. But I just figured it out and loved it."

