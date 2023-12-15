Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The 18-time Daytime Emmy Award winner wears a peek-a-boo glittering blazer which allows her to show off a tiny portion of her midsection when attending a screening of 'The Color Purple' in Washington.

Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey has it and she flaunts it. After coming clean about her weight loss drug use, the former daytime talk show queen has given a glimpse of her stomach in a peek-a-boo outfit during her latest public appearances.

On Thursday, December 14, Oprah attended a screening of "The Color Purple" musical remake at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. When gracing the red carpet, she flaunted her slimmed-down figure in a purple patterned suit.

The 18-time Daytime Emmy Award winner paired sleek slacks and a fitted blazer with a matching vest underneath, which allowed for a tiny portion of her midsection to peek through. Her hair was styled in loose curls and half updo while she added a pair of reading glasses for a smart look.

It was Oprah's first public appearance since she confirmed that she uses weight loss drug to maintain her slimmed-down figure. She told PEOPLE, "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing. The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for."

The 69-year-old, however, stressed that her body transformation is the result of her balanced lifestyle choice. "It's everything. I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so damn hard. I know that if I'm not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn't work for me," she insisted.

The former "The Oprah Winfrey Show" host added, "I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends. I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I'd felt in years."

You can share this post!