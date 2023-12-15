 

Vampire Weekend's New Raga-Style Album Is Finished


In the latest edition of the band's newsletter, bassist Chris Baio tells their devotees, 'So I'd like to conclude this update with the most exciting news: LP5 IS DONE.'

AceShowbiz - Vampire Weekend have finished work on their new Raga-style album. The rockers have been busy in the studio putting together the follow-up to their 2019 record "Father of the Bride" and they have now confirmed the currently unnamed album, known as "LP5", is ready to go.

In the latest edition of the band's newsletter, "The Quarterly Report", bassist Chris Baio ended the note by declaring, "So I'd like to conclude this update with the most exciting news: LP5 IS DONE."

No more details about the album were given, but it's expected to be released next year. Over the summer, it was revealed the record was inspired by Indian classical music framework, Raga.

Drummer Chris Tomson explained frontman Ezra Koenig had Raga singing lessons and it inspired 10 new tracks which he boasted are their "best yet."

In previous edition of the newsletter, Chris wrote, "Ezra [Koenig] took a raga singing lesson with Terry Riley in rural Japan and wrote what he considers to be 7 of his all-time top 10 best songs."

He continued, "I personally found an immense peace and pleasure from creating with the guys like we had in the Ruggles days. The vibe was strong." Chris added, "I feel like it just might be our best yet. 10 songs, no skips."

In 2021, Ezra revealed the indie band recorded new music in England and Los Angeles but the work was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Mark Hoppus on his Apple Music Hits show, Ezra said, "It is crazy that it's been three years. I mean, about a year and a half of it doesn't count because of COVID. But, yeah. We've been working on music and we were just recording in England for a while, now back in LA, working with everybody and, yeah, I think we're ... I'm always hesitant to... Sometimes I oversell how close we are with the record because who really knows? But we almost have an album's worth of songs."

