Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia Make Out During Date Night Smoke Break

The 'Bear' actor and the 'Con Altura' singer, who have been rumored to be dating, are photographed kissing during a smoke break in a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia continued to flaunt their romance. "The Bear" actor and the "Con Altura" singer were photographed kissing during a smoke break in Los Angeles.

The actor and the Spanish star spent some time together outside a restaurant in Los Angeles' Westwood neighborhood. In some pictures circulating online, Jeremy could be seen kissing Rosalia's cheek as they shared a hug.

The couple was also featured having a fun conversation. The 32-year-old actor and the 31-year-old songstress were all smiles with Rosalia laughing so hard at one point.

Jeremy and Rosalia had been spotted spending time together amid their romance rumors. Back in November, they were seen heading to Japanese restaurant Sushi Park to grab sushi for dinner. At that time, they couldn't keep their hands off each other.

They were pictured holding hands while walking side-by-side in a parking lot. At one point, the alleged couple was photographed looking at one another as they had a conversation. An onlooker said to E! News, "Jeremy and Rosalia looked happy and were in good spirits as they hopped into the same car."

Jeremy and Rosalia are reportedly dating after they split from their respective partners. The Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto depicter on "The Bear" split from Addison Timlin after she filed for divorce from him in May 2023. The two reached a custody agreement in October as he agreed to alcohol testing as a part of the deal for joint custody of their two daughters. Meanwhile, the "Bizcochito" singer called it quits from Rauw Alejandro.

"Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating," a source told Us Weekly. The source went on to spill, "They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently."

