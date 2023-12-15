Eddie Murphy Pisses Off a Lot of People in First 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Teaser Trailer

Netflix Movie

To be released on Netflix in the summer of 2024, the new and fourth installment of the action comedy movie series sees Murphy's Axel Rose teaming up with a new partner and old pals to uncover a conspiracy.

Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Eddie Murphy is back in action in the first teaser trailer for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F". The actor/comedian returns in his iconic role as Axel Foley in the upcoming movie, which official sneak-peek video was released by Netflix on Wednesday, December 14.

Still fighting crimes in his own way, Fole has no remorse about breaking rules and wreaking havoc all over the town. From being involved in shootouts and disturbing the peace, he has a long list of record that doesn't sit well with his superiors.

"We put our lives on the line, everyday, and for what?" Captain Grant (Kevin Bacon) asks Foley, who responds, "It comes with the job if you're doing it right." The trailer shows some high-octane action scenes and features Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Det. Bobby Abbott, Foley's new partner.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Foley reunites with Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton), who ask him how many people he has pissed off so far. "I haven't pissed of anybody," Axel denies, before Billy chimes in, "50-50." Surprised, Axel asks back, "Is it that high?"

In the new and fourth installment of the action comedy film, Detective Axel Foley is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood and John Taggart to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

The movie is directed by Mark Molloy, with Jerry Bruckheimer, Murphy, Chad Oman and Melissa Reid serving as producers. Executive producers include Ray Angelic and Charisse M. Hewitt, with Will Beall, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten penning the script.

Recently, Murphy spoke to PEOPLE about how it was returning to the franchise decades later. "It's a really physical movie and I had to do some physical stuff. I like to be on the couch, I don't like to be jumping over and shooting and running," he admitted. "And I had to do some jumping and shooting and running. And as a result ... at the end of the movie, I had a knee brace and my back is messed up. But the movie is gonna be special."

Gordon-Levitt, meanwhile, enjoyed shooting the movie as sharing, "Going to work on 'Beverly Hills Cop' isn't like work. You think my life is a dream. I'm riding in a helicopter next to Eddie Murphy, and we're making each other laugh."

The movie is set to be released on Netflix in the summer of 2024.

