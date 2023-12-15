 

Justin Timberlake Stresses No Shade With 'Cry Me a River' Performance After Britney Spears Drama

Seemingly wanting to preemptively shut down allegation that he disses his ex-girlfriend with the song, the former NSYNC member says, 'No disrespect,' before launching into a rendition of his 2002 hit in Las Vegas.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake wants no beef with anyone. After being dragged online following the release of Britney Spears' memoir "The Woman in Me", the singer/actor has stressed that there's no shade with his recent performance of "Cry Me a River", which is widely believed to be about his ex-girlfriend.

The "Trolls Band Together" voice actor took the stage for a surprise concert at the opening festivities for Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, December 13. Before launching into a rendition of the 2002 hit, he gave a forewarning, "No disrespect," seemingly to preemptively shut down allegation that he dissed Britney with the song.

Justin released "Cry Me a River" eight months after splitting up with Britney. On the song, he alluded to being cheated on by his ex-girlfriend as he sings, "You don't have to say, what you did/ I already know, I found out from him. Now there's just no chance/ For you and me/ There'll never be/ And don't it make you sad about it?"

Further fueling speculation that it was inspired by his former relationship with Britney, the music video for the song featured an unfaithful woman who looked nearly identical to the "Oops!... I Did It Again" songstress.

In her memoir, Britney admitted to have cheated on Justin "one time" with choreographer Wade Robson, while she alleged that the former NSYNC member cheated on her several times with "another celebrity."

Also in the best-selling book, the "Toxic" songstress claimed that she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin. She wrote that the "SexyBack" crooner "wasn't happy about the pregnancy" and claimed they "were way too young" to have a baby.

Justin has never responded to the bombshell revelations made by Britney about their relationship in her book. He chose to lay low with his family in the weeks following the release of the book.

