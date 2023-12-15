 

Lala Kent Shuts Down Speculations She's 'Jealous' of Ariana Madix

Lala Kent Shuts Down Speculations She's 'Jealous' of Ariana Madix
In the recently-released trailer for 'Vanderpump Rules' season 11, Lala can be heard shading Ariana, whose ex Tom Sandoval cheated on her with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent has responded to claims that she's "jealous" of her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Ariana Madix. Lala commented on the speculations via an Amazon Live on Wednesday, December 13.

"I have always been a fan of hers. I think that that shows throughout the years," the Give Them Lala Beauty founder told viewers. "Have we had our ups and downs? Absolutely. But to see my friend thrive after such heartbreak? I am so happy for her, and I am so proud of her."

The 33-year-old star also talked about Ariana's stint in season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars". Lala said that even though the "Something About Her" co-owner didn't win, Ariana "belonged" there and Lala called her friend "as talented as it gets."

Of Ariana landing the lead role of Roxy Hart in the Broadway musical "Chicago", Lala shared, "The girl can dance, the girl has pipes, the girl can act," adding that Ariana "deserves everything that is coming her way."

Lala further stressed that her remark in the teaser for the upcoming season was "taken out of context" and fans are "going to be surprised as to why" she said it. "That's what the trailer is meant to do. It riled everyone up, everyone is talking about the trailer, everyone is giving their feedback, people are arguing in the comments section - that's what we want," she explained. "The second no one has an opinion on the television we're making, we no longer have a show."

"So whether ya love me, ya can't stand me, you think I'm incredible or you think I'm jealous, it's all the same to me. My name stays in your mouth. I want Ariana's name to stay in your mouth. I want you to eat and breathe 'Vanderpump Rules'," she continued.

In the recently-released trailer for season 11, Lala could be heard shading Ariana, whose ex Tom Sandoval cheated on her with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss. "I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly becomes God," she said at one point.

