 

Meg Bellamy Shares Her Expectation After Playing Kate Middleton on 'The Crown'

Netflix
Celebrity

The 21-year-old actress plays the future Queen of England on Netflix hit series in scenes where Prince William met his future wife at University in Scotland.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meg Bellamy feels a "huge sense of responsibility" in playing Kate Middleton. The 21-year-old actress plays the future Queen of England on Netflix hit "The Crown" in scenes where Prince William met his future wife, who is now known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, at University in Scotland.

But Meg admitted that she "doesn't know what to expect" when it comes to sudden fame but hopes the royal, 41, will "think fondly" of the way she portrays her. She told The Times newspaper, "I don't know what to expect. People in the industry have given me a lot of great advice. Elizabeth Debicki [who plays Princess Diana] has always been so supportive. I can phone her about anything.

"There's a huge sense of responsibility when you're playing a real person, so I hope that I've done her justice. "I don't know what Kate would think of me playing her. I don't know if she would watch it, but I would love her to think fondly of it," she continued.

Meg, who will be seen alongside A-Listers such as Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce and Dominic West in the sixth outing of the historical drama series, has no professional acting experience and was working at Legoland when she landed the part but went on to speculate that Catherine remains in public favor because she is so genuine.

She said, "I think she seems so nice, and that what people love about her is the normality she brings to the royals. Whatever I read about her, from people who know her and from what's out there, it's always that what you see is what you get with her. It's not a front that she puts up - she is genuinely easygoing and happy to talk to people, and that's really admirable."

