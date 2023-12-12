'VPR' Season 11 Trailer: 'Ridiculous' Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, Long-Held Secret Hookup

YouTube/Bravo TV

Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Vanderpump Rules" has unveiled a better insight into the upcoming season 11. An extended preview, which was dropped on Monday, December 11, teases an awkward living situation between exes Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval as well as a long-held secret hookup involving unexpected cast members.

The preview opens with Ariana bouncing back after being cheated on by her then-longtime boyfriend Tom with fellow "VPR" star Raquel Leviss. "If I can survive what I thought was the worst-case scenario, then I can do anything," the "Dancing with the Stars" alum says before kissing her new boyfriend Daniel Wai.

Later, she can be seen explaining her living situation with Tom as they're still living at the same house despite splitting. "I don't want to be around my ex. I literally don't f**king have to. I'll just keep existing like I normally do in my own house," she tells Scheana Shay.

Lisa Vanderpump, meanwhile, finds it "ridiculous" for them to still live together. "Why are they living together anyway?" she asks, "It's the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen!"

After his split from Ariana, Tom can be heard yelling, "Young, hot, single [and] ready to mingle." As for Ariana, she seems to be ready to take the next step with Daniel as she offers him to move in, much to the New York City-based personal trainer's shock.

The almost 3-minute preview also features tension between exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. At one point, Tom Schwartz reveals a huge secret to fellow cast member Lala Kent. "I've cheated, I was a makeout s**t, I made out with Scheana like in Vegas. No one even knows that," he says, to which Lala responds, "What?" Another scene sees Katie telling her ex, "My feelings never mattered to you."

Tom Schwartz's confession unsurprisingly brings drama between Scheana and her husband Brock Davies. Tom Sandoval also confronts Scheana for being the "other woman" in his pal's marriage to Katie. Firing back, Scheana says, "Tom, you are not going to say that. F**k you!"

Elsewhere in the trailer, Lala appears to shade Ariana. "I've never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes God," she shares.

While others return for the new season, Raquel decided to sit this one out in the wake of the Scandoval. Season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules" premieres on January 30 at 8 P.M. ET on Bravo.

