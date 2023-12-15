Brooke Mueller Not 'Out of the Picture' in Raising Her Kids Despite Charlie Sheen's Claims

Cover Images/Jen Lowery Celebrity

A friend of the 'Platoon' actress insists that she has been pretty much involved in her 14-year-old twins' life after the 'Two and a Half Men' alum claimed he's raising the boys on his own.

AceShowbiz - Charlie Sheen is allegedly not looking after his children without their mum Brooke Mueller in the picture. The "Platoon" actor, 58, married the actress, 46, in 2008 and together they had 14-year-old twins Max and Bob.

But Charlie and Brooke divorced in 2011, the same year he was fired by "Two and a Half Men" creator Chuck Lorre, in 2011. This week, Charlie insinuated that Mueller is now uninvolved in parenting their boys.

He told PEOPLE, "I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys. Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now."

But one of Brooke's friends has now told Page Six Brooke is far from "out of the picture" when it comes to parenting her and Charlie's kids. The insider said the pair's youngsters split their time between Charlie and Brooke.

They added the boys are living with Charlie in Malibu because Brooke is waiting for her own new Malibu home to be ready after a move. A source close to the actress said, "Brooke and Charlie have joint custody and are co-parenting their sons who are attending school in Malibu. Brooke has a good relationship with Denise (Richards) as well."

Charlie recently insisted he and his ex Denise are on good terms nearly 18 years after their stormy divorce. The "Anger Management" alum split from the 52-year-old "Wild Things" actress Denise in 2005 after she filed for divorce in the wake of Charlie’s drink and drug addiction struggles.

But he told PEOPLE they are friends and have an unbreakable bond due to the troubles they have survived together. He said, "We're absolutely friendly. We went through so much together that I don't think either one of us has any energy left to be divisive."

Charlie added he and Denise Richards are prioritizing their two daughters Sami Sheen, 19, and 18-year-old Lola, saying, "The only thing that matters is the kids. We knew we had to park our nonsense and focus on the children, because they had nothing to do with any of our crud."

Charlie went on about how he and his ex-wife were able to finally get along, "Even in the hottest portions of depths of the inferno, we were still able to maintain a perspective that yes, the children need to come first." He added, "Now we're super friendly, and we're actually able to process so much of it through humor these days."

Charlie and Denise married in 2002 after dating for two years, but the marriage crumbled amid his addiction strife and the actress filed for divorce in 2005 during her pregnancy with Lola. She went on to seek a restraining order against Charlie after claiming he made death threats against her, and the pair divorced a year later.

Denise adopted her 12-year-old daughter Eloise in 2011 and married actor Aaron Phypers, 51, in 2019, the same year he legally became the girl's guardian.

