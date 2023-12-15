Victoria Beckham Gets Emotional Over Final Scene on Netflix's 'Beckham'

 

The 49-year-old fashion icon has admitted she 'cried' over the last scene on Netflix's 'Beckham' series as the loved up couple dances in the kitchen to 'Island in the Stream'.

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham burst into tears watching the final scene of her husband David's documentary. The 49-year-old fashion icon, who has been married to the football legend for 24 years, has admitted she "cried" over the last scene on Netflix's "Beckham" series as the loved up couple danced in the kitchen to "Island in the Stream".

She told Allure magazine, "I cried when I saw the last scene of the documentary. It was an emotional experience. Then when you look at our journey and us dancing [to 'Islands in the Stream'] in the tent."

Meanwhile, Victoria admitted her man, with whom she has kids Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and 12-year-old Harper, has never actually seen her without her eyebrows done.

Reflecting on her beauty regime, she said, "I test everything. If you were to say, 'What are the two items you don't leave the house without?' BabyBlade Brow. I'm obsessed with brows - my husband has never seen me without my eyebrows… And Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil to make my eyes look more awake. Makeup is my thing. Probably the only thing I was any good at in school was art."

Victoria's schooldays were difficult, and she recalled her experiences with being bullied "a lot." She said, "I never fitted in socially. And when anybody is different, kids can be really mean. I remember being mentally bullied, physically bullied, literally pushed around."

It's influenced her parenting as she's made sure her children have grown up knowing that it's best to be "kind." She added, "I have always said to [my daughter] Harper, 'If you see a little girl sitting on her own in the playground, that was your mom. Go up and talk to that little girl.' "

"My entire school life was a misery, an absolute misery. Kids can be bloody horrible. I would never, ever allow my children to treat anybody like that," she continued. "I know everybody thinks their kids are angels, but my kids are genuinely very kind. That's the most important thing, isn't it?"

