 

'Good Omens' Announces Final Season

'Good Omens' Announces Final Season
Amazon Prime Video
TV

The Amazon Prime Video series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen is confirmed by the streaming service to bid farewell with the upcoming third iteration.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Good Omens" is set to return for a third and final season. Amazon Prime Video has announced David Tennant and Michael Sheen will be back as demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale for one last run of the hit series based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett.

"The forthcoming season will bring to life a serendipitous conversation from almost 35 years ago, between Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett, where they mapped out 'what happens next' to the wonderful characters in the world of their internationally best-selling novel," the streaming platform announced in a press release.

Gaiman is "so happy" to be getting to finish the story, which the duo "plotted in 1989 and 2006." He said in a statement, "Terry was determined that if we made 'Good Omens' for television, we could take the story all the way to the end."

"Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped."

  Editors' Pick

"Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking."

Filming for the series is set to get underway soon in Scotland while Gaiman remains executive producer, writer and showrunner.

Vernon Sanders - head of television, Amazon MGM Studios - commented, " 'Good Omens' has checked every box for a clever, witty, and funny comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made 'goodness' watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terry's immense creativity. The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy."

And Josh Cole, head of comedy at BBC Studios Comedy Productions, added, "It is a rare joy to return to this uniquely wonderful show. The world Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett created has thrilled millions around the world and we're delighted to be bringing those fans a gripping conclusion to a story that begun 35 years - and several millennia - ago."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dwayne Johnson to Play UFC Champion Mark Kerr in Biopic

George Clooney Hints at 'Ocean's Thirteen' Sequel

Related Posts
'Good Omens' Picked Up for Season 2

'Good Omens' Picked Up for Season 2

Christian Group Mistakenly Sends Petition to Netflix to Cancel Amazon Prime's 'Good Omens'

Christian Group Mistakenly Sends Petition to Netflix to Cancel Amazon Prime's 'Good Omens'

Benedict Cumberbatch to Lend Voice to Satan on Amazon's 'Good Omens'

Benedict Cumberbatch to Lend Voice to Satan on Amazon's 'Good Omens'

Frances McDormand Cast as Voice of God on 'Good Omens'

Frances McDormand Cast as Voice of God on 'Good Omens'

Latest News
George Clooney Hints at 'Ocean's Thirteen' Sequel
  • Dec 15, 2023

George Clooney Hints at 'Ocean's Thirteen' Sequel

'Good Omens' Announces Final Season
  • Dec 15, 2023

'Good Omens' Announces Final Season

Yvette Nicole Brown Announces Engagement to Anthony Davis
  • Dec 15, 2023

Yvette Nicole Brown Announces Engagement to Anthony Davis

Trevor Noah 'Excited' to Host 2024 Grammy Awards, His 4th Gig in a Row
  • Dec 15, 2023

Trevor Noah 'Excited' to Host 2024 Grammy Awards, His 4th Gig in a Row

Dwayne Johnson to Play UFC Champion Mark Kerr in Biopic
  • Dec 15, 2023

Dwayne Johnson to Play UFC Champion Mark Kerr in Biopic

Jonathan Majors Insists He's a 'Great Man' in Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama Rant Audio
  • Dec 15, 2023

Jonathan Majors Insists He's a 'Great Man' in Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama Rant Audio

Most Read
Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show
TV

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show

'The Voice' Recap: 5 Season 24 Finalists Announced on Semi-Finals Results Show

'The Voice' Recap: 5 Season 24 Finalists Announced on Semi-Finals Results Show

'The White Lotus' Season 3 to 'Blow People's Minds' With Special 'Treat'

'The White Lotus' Season 3 to 'Blow People's Minds' With Special 'Treat'

David Hyde Pierce Explains Decision to Turn Down 'Frasier' Revival

David Hyde Pierce Explains Decision to Turn Down 'Frasier' Revival

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7

Oprah Winfrey Reacts to Backlash Over Drew Barrymore's Touchy-Feely Interview

Oprah Winfrey Reacts to Backlash Over Drew Barrymore's Touchy-Feely Interview

Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink

Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Candelabra, Anteater and Donut Fight for Last Spot in Finale

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Candelabra, Anteater and Donut Fight for Last Spot in Finale

Fate of Andre Braugher's Character on 'The Residence' Still Undecided Following His Death

Fate of Andre Braugher's Character on 'The Residence' Still Undecided Following His Death