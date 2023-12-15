Maren Morris Jokes About Cutting 'All the Trauma Out of Her Hair' Amid Ryan Hurd Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The 'My Church' crooner doesn't have 'the headspace' for dating at the moment as she wants her divorce proceedings to 'wrap up' before deciding to find love again.

AceShowbiz - Maren Morris hopes her divorce "wrap up" before she gets back in the dating world. The "My Church" hitmaker recently confirmed her split from musician Ryan Hurd, but while she's newly single - with the proceedings "ongoing" - the 33-year-old singer is more focused on her creative endeavours than finding a new partner.

"I would like this to sort of wrap up. I don't have the headspace for that yet. But I'm writing so much right now, that's kind of been my way of dating is just through song," she said to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM Show.

Maren has gone for a new bob hairstyle in the wake of her split, and she joked she "cut all the trauma out" with the new 'do. She added, "I cut all the trauma out of my hair. I think this year has - for a lot of people, not just me - a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."

The star - who has three-year-old son Hayes with her ex - filed for divorce in early October after five years of marriage.

Meanwhile, the "I Could Use a Love Song" singer was recently asked if she was single and ready to mingle, but reiterated that she's taking her time. She told Entertainment Tonight, "Not mingle, but yeah, we'll see."

She plans to stay single for the foreseeable future and is looking forward to an "empowering" 2024, supported by friends in similar situations.

She explained, "Just not answering to anyone, not having to protect anyone's feelings but my own and [put] myself first and I think that's going to be a really empowering 2024. A lot of my friends are going through the same thing right now where all their therapists or their psychics are saying, '2024, you need to be single.'"

