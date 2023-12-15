 

Trevor Noah 'Excited' to Host 2024 Grammy Awards, His 4th Gig in a Row

Trevor Noah 'Excited' to Host 2024 Grammy Awards, His 4th Gig in a Row
The 39-year-old comedian and TV personality makes the announcement just days after the Recording Academy revealed its nomination for the 2024 ceremony, which is dominated by SZA.

AceShowbiz - Trevor Noah is returning to the Grammy Awards stage next year. When speaking on his podcast "What Now? With Trevor Noah", the comedian declared that he's so "excited" to be tapped as host once again, marking his fourth time emceeing the star-studded music awards ceremony.

"I'm excited about that! It's a lot of fun," the 39-year-old said in the Wednesday, December 13 episode of his podcast. "I enjoy the GRAMMYs because I get to watch the show in person and then just experience and comment on it in person while it is happening."

Trevor made the announcement just days after the Recording Academy revealed its nomination for the 2024 ceremony. SZA tops the list with nine nominations in total, including nods in the Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year categories.

SZA put out her acclaimed "SOS" album back in December 2022, and it features the hit single "Kill Bill", which is among the nominees for the Record of the Year gong. Victoria Monet is the second-most nominated artist, with seven nominations in total.

The 34-year-old singer - who has previously written hits for the likes of Ariana Grande and Fifth Harmony - is among the nominees for the Best New Artist crown alongside Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Fred Again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, and The War and Treaty. Victoria is also in contention for the Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance awards.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and Boygenius have all received six nominations each, with female artists broadly dominating the leading categories.

Organisers of the Grammys have amended the rules this year, meaning that the overall number of nominees has been reduced. The awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on February 4.

