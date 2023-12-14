 

Zendaya and Tom Holland Send Holiday Cheer to Fans in Sweet Video Message

The 'Dune: Part Two' actress and the 'Uncharted' actor join forces to record the video message during their visit to a hospital to wish their fans a happy holiday.

  Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland have been reunited ahead of the holidays despite their busy schedule. The pair apparently visited a hospital recently, during which they recorded a sweet video message to their fans.

In the clip, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-stars sent the holiday cheer from what looks like a hospital room. In the self-taken video, the British actor appeared to hold the camera while his girlfriend joined in to greet their fans.

"Hello, Mia and Gracie," the two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner cheerfully said while waving to the camera. "We're with your family right now," she added as the pair were seen in what looks like a hospital room decorated with a Christmas tree.

"Hello, how are you?" Tom also greeted his fans. "Just sending you lots of love. Happy holidays! Merry Christmas! We're here with your fam. Hanging out," he continued, before Zendaya gushed, "They are lovely."

The 27-year-old actor joked about the family being Arsenal FC fans as they were seen wearing the team jerseys in the video. Tom, whose favorite soccer team is Tottenham, added, "...but I'll let that slide. Lots of love and have a lovely day."

It's not the first time for Zendaya and Tom, who met on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming", to surprise young patients at hospital. Back in summer 2019, they were joined by their "Spider-Man: Far From Home" co-star Jake Gyllenhaal to visit the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.

During the unexpected visit, Tom wore his Spider-Man costume as Jack was dressed as his villainous character Mysterio. "We are here about to surprise some of the patients... We wanted them to be the first people here on the West Coast to see it. This is going to be really fun," the "Onward" star said in a video shared by the medical facility via social media. They spent their time chatting to the excited kids and posing for pictures.

