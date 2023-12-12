Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Instagram Celebrity

Reportedly planning something special for his girlfriend's 34th birthday on December 13, the football tight end wants to throw the 'best party' ever for the Grammy-winning artist.

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce wants to throw the "best party" ever for Taylor Swift's birthday. The 34-year-old has been dating "Anti-Hero" songstress Taylor, who will turn 34 on Wednesday, December 13, over the last few months and is reportedly pulling out all the stops for a party to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

The source told Us Weekly, "Travis wants to throw the best party possible. Money is not an object and he wants her close friends [there]." A second insider went on to claim that the NFL star is throwing the bash in New York City, as opposed to his home turf in Kansas City.

Taylor was first linked to the sportsman in September when she was seen attending one of his matches for the Kansas City Chiefs but she has now admitted they were already a couple by the time the world found out about their romance. She told TIME magazine, "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell."

"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Taylor, who has been named TIME magazine's Person of the Year for 2023, was first spotted at one of Travis' games on September 24 when she was seen cheering him on as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium. The "Blank Space" singer went on to add that she's happy to be seen at the games because being in a relationship means they support each other.

She added. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

