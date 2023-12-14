 

Simone Biles Begs People to Stop With Pregnancy Speculation

The 26-year-old gymnastics champion takes to her Instagram account to make it clear that she's not pregnant and ask fans to stop with the pregnancy speculation.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles is done with people's assumptions about her body. On Wednesday, December 13, the gymnastics champion took to her Instagram account to make it clear that she's not pregnant and ask fans to stop with the pregnancy speculation.

"I hate that I even have to address this," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories. "But please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being 'pregnant.' I'm not pregnant."

Simone Biles' IG Story

Simone, who tied the knot with Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens earlier this year, also shared on Stories the post where she got a lot of comments asking if she's pregnant. In the post, she let out a slew of pictures of her posing at MetLife Stadium when attending the Packers' matchup against the New York Giants on Monday night.

Underneath the post, some users pointed to Simone's stomach and assumed that she's eating for two. "Baby on board!" one person claimed. "Beautiful!! I see a lil bump," someone added, with another user saying, "Picture is sending baby vibes."

Meanwhile, some others called out those who made assumptions on someone else's body. "She is not pregnant! So rude to assume without knowing. This woman has, like, a damn 12 pack, that's what you're seeing," one commenter said.

Simone and Jonathan, who at the time had no idea that she was the gymnastic icon, first met on dating app Raya before they started dating in March 2020. The NFL star then popped the question to Simone in 2022 and she said yes.

Despite her new status, Simone revealed that nothing has changed when it comes to her career. "People think if you're a wife, you can't be a professional athlete, you can't be a gymnast, you can't do whatever," she told Olympics.com in October. "And I came to the realization, like, yeah, I can still be a wife and be out there."

"[I'm] even being intentional outside of the gym, making time for me and my husband, making time for my family, making time for those vacations. … [Before] I was, like, married to gymnastics and now I feel like I'm attached to so many other things and gymnastics is just a part of my day," she continued.

