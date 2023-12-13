Kim Kardashian Flaunts White Christmas Decoration Inside Her Home

Instagram Celebrity

Making use of her TikTok account, the SKIMS founder shares a series of videos in which she gives insights into the lavish decoration inside her $60 million Hidden Hills, Calif. mansion.

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is going with White Christmas for this year's Christmas decoration. Making use of her TikTok account, the SKIMS founder shared a series of videos in which she gave insights into the lavish decoration inside her $60 million Hidden Hills, Calif. mansion.

One of the clips saw Kim zooming through a forest of snow-covered Christmas trees in her hallway as Sia Furler's "Candy Cane Lane" played in the background. It later showed Kim's daughter North West, who was dancing to the song while sporting the singer's inspired pigtails with green and red ribbons.

Another video, meanwhile, saw North dancing to "White Christmas". The clip was seemingly taken at her bedroom which featured two huge Christmas trees with cute ornaments, including some mini purses.

While Kim and North appeared to love the aesthetic, some Internet users were not impressed by the colorless decoration. Some people called it "ugly" and "a waste of space." A Reddit user noted, "There's a difference between 'less is more,' and insane asylum."

"Christmas is supposed to be festive & over the top. Only time of the year, where you get a pass for being extra!" one person commented. "Personal Christmas Trees for the kid's bedrooms is great but I hope she also lets the kids decorate their trees," one other added.

Another naysayer dubbed the decoration "hilariously tacky." Meanwhile, someone joked that it "reminds me of the end of the car wash."

Last month, Kim showed off how she decorated the front yard of her house for the holidays. In Instagram Stories, "The Kardashians" star filmed dozens of trees in her front yard that were covered in bright, white lights from the trunks all the way up to the crowns. Kim appropriately set her video to Michael Buble's festive tune "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas".

You can share this post!