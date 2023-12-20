'Bridgerton' Star Charithra Chandran Shares Why She Loves Costume Fitting Session for the Series

Netflix Celebrity

Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Charithra Chandran has revealed that being cast in "Bridgerton" felt "real" once she had her first costume fitting. The 26-year-old star, who stars in the second season of the Netflix period drama as Edwina Sharma, explains how trying on a dress was a key moment in transforming into her alter ego.

Charithra told Marie Claire, "I really loved the first costume fitting because it doesn't quite feel real until you're in the outfit, right? It was this beautiful, bright white dress and it's still one of my favorites."

The actress revealed how she feared that she had missed out on a part in the series after failing in her audition for the role of Kate Bridgerton but was later given a second chance. Charithra recalled, "My agent got a request from the casting director for me to audition for Kate. And then after a while it became clear that I was just too young. Then I went on to be in another show. So I'm like, 'Oh, well, you know, opportunity gone."

"And then, in the middle of filming this other show, my agent comes back to me and says, 'Hey, they would actually love you for Edwina. I was just like, 'It feels like it's meant to be; it feels like I'm meant to be in the show - what a wonderful second chance.' "

