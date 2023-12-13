 

Summer Walker 'Offended' by Pregnancy Rumors After Lil Meech's Baby Claim

While debunking that she's having a bun in the oven right now, the 'Girls Need Love' songstress says that she's 'hoping and praying' she'll have twin boys again after completing her tour.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker has shut down speculation linking her to Lil Meech's recent announcement that he's going to be a father soon. The mother of three has shown off her flat abs on Instagram Live after her on-and-off boyfriend seemed to claim that his girlfriend was "pregnant."

During the livestream, the R&B songstress wore a tank top and gray sweatpants. She asked someone to hold the camera for her while she turned around to show her body from different angles and lifted her top to highlight her taut tummy.

"I don't see it," Summer said, insisting that she doesn't have a baby bump. She then admitted that she was "offended" by the pregnancy speculation, adding, "I feel kind of offended because you know I've been in the gym and everything."

Despite denying the pregnancy speculation, Summer expressed her wish to have another set of boys after completing her tour. "But after tour hopefully I'll have twin boys again. I'mma pray," she said at another point during the livestream.

"And I'm hoping and praying I have twin boys again. After tour," she shared with her viewers. "That would make my life. Like that would really make my life." The "Playing Games" hitmaker further revealed that she wouldn't stop at five kids as saying, "Yes, I really do want six kids. I'm Keke Wyatt. I hope I do. Buy I'm such a boy mom. I want all boys. They're so cute.

Summer was forced to clarify that she's not pregnant after Lil Meech claimed that he's going to be a father soon. In a video circulating online earlier this month, the "BMF" star was seen telling a friend, "I got one on the way right now. My girl pregnant. Say congratulations bro."

After the video was posted on The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram page, Summer replied in the comment, "Different cousin."

Prior to that, Summer and Meech sparked split rumors following their brief reconciliation. Earlier this month, they unfollowed each other on Instagram, just around one month after confirming their rekindled romance.

Summer also reposted some tweets which seemingly indicated the reason why they parted ways. "I remember I cut a n***a off bc I had to put my bed together by myself," one of the reposted tweets read. "You think you finna lay up in a BED I put together???" Summer also reposted a tweet from Ari Fletcher, which read, "N***as love they homeboys more than anybody on earth."

