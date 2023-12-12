 

Sam Ryder Hopes The Pogues Beats His New Christmas Single

Sam Ryder Hopes The Pogues Beats His New Christmas Single
The 'Space Man' hitmaker, who rose to fame after representing the U.K. at the 'Eurovision Song Contest' in 2022, is chasing the festive top spot with 'You're Christmas to Me'.

AceShowbiz - Sam Ryder would love The Pogues to beat him to Christmas Number One. The "Space Man" hitmaker, who rose to fame after representing the U.K. at the "Eurovision Song Contest" in 2022, is chasing the festive top spot with "You're Christmas to Me", but he thinks it would be "gorgeous" if "Fairytale of New York" pipped him to the post after Shane MacGowan's death two weeks ago aged 65.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, "I've got love in my heart for the 'Fairytale of New York' situation. That's never got to Number One and that would be a gorgeous moment, especially now Shane MacGowan's left us. There's a lot of tragedy wrapped up in that song - two gorgeous voices no longer with us and taken too soon. That's me taking a lovely romantic view on it."

Fans have been campaigning to get The Pogues to the top of the charts following MacGowan's death on November 30. Sam, 34, is in the running despite his new single only being available via Amazon Music.

He explained, "Next year it will be available everywhere. Amazon have the exclusive this year as they asked me to write a theme tune for their movie 'Your Christmas Or Mine 2.'"

Meanwhile, there is some stiff competition with Wham! hit "Last Christmas" currently leading the pack, while regular festive favourites - such as "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey - are also in the running.

The idea of older songs re-entering the charts has prompted some fans to call for a ban on previous entries competing for Christmas Number One.

Sam added, "There's a good discussion to have there! The charts are for listeners to enjoy - it's like any score sheet. I'm only sitting here now talking about the chart because we happen to be in it, but when we made the song I had no indication we would be in this position. I just wanted to make the best Christmas song I could."

